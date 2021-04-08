First Iris of spring: Beloved osprey returns to Missoula

As an inspiration to hardworking senior citizens everywhere, Iris the osprey is back in town and looking for love.
The photogenic fish hawk triggered her nest camera above Missoula College River Campus at 8:06:48 a.m. Wednesday. She migrated north from her wintering grounds — most likely 2,000 miles away along the Gulf of Mexico.
“She’s now the oldest known living osprey in the world,” said University of Montana biologist Erick Greene, who’s been studying osprey for decades.
“We put that platform up 14 years ago, and she was nesting on some power lines by the Missoula College for many years before that," Greene added. "Osprey don’t start breeding until they’re 4 or 5 years old. We estimate she’s probably about 24 years old.”
True to their nickname, osprey feed on fish they catch in a dive-bombing maneuver. Iris and other osprey are frequent sightings above the Clark Fork River, holding position with a distinctive hovering flap of their 6-foot wingspans before plunging up to three feet underwater and resurfacing with a fish in their talons. In a unique practice, they reposition their catch parallel to their bodies, like a fighter plane carrying a torpedo. Eagles usually carry their prey perpendicular.
What may take time is finding a mate. Osprey typically mate for life, but all birds don’t have the same lifespan. That makes for some captivating ornithological soap opera.
Iris’ first known mate probably died after getting in a fight with some bald eagles from a nest near Bonner. “They grabbed him and messed him up pretty badly,” Greene recalled. She then had a long partnership with a male that birdwatchers named Stanley.
“He looked beat up, but he was an amazing fisherman — a pretty old, very seasoned, efficient fishing bird,” Greene said. “Even at high water, he brought in seven or eight fish a day. That’s pretty hard to do.”
Stanley didn’t make the trip north in 2016 and hasn’t been seen since. Iris took up with a new mate nicknamed Louis. But the relationship, uncharacteristically, didn’t last. Louis was later spotted with another female at the nest above the baseball stadium west of the Orange Street Bridge.
Another male has already appeared on the webcam at the Missoula College nest. Greene said it might be Louis, but he needs more sightings to certify.
The announcement that she had returned immediately drew responses from the international community built around the webcam. Bob Girvan wrote, “I’m thrilled that she’s back. Let’s hope her tenacity is rewarded. Good luck Iris (from the UK).”
Claudemir Fortuna added “Chegou a Rainha Iris! (Queen Iris came, in Portuguese). Kath Grainger recalled how she had been watching since the Iris & Stanley days, and was “really hoping Louis stays away & here’s hoping she can find a reliable male. She is such a trooper.”
Neil Evans countered the “Louis hate” with the observation that “you can love Iris more, but she is not served by gender politics in the comments of a nest cam.”
To catch up on Iris’ activity, check out the Montana Osprey Project.