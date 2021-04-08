First Iris of spring: Beloved osprey returns to Missoula

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iris’ first known mate probably died after getting in a fight with some bald eagles from a nest near Bonner. “They grabbed him and messed him up pretty badly,” Greene recalled. She then had a long partnership with a male that birdwatchers named Stanley.

“He looked beat up, but he was an amazing fisherman — a pretty old, very seasoned, efficient fishing bird,” Greene said. “Even at high water, he brought in seven or eight fish a day. That’s pretty hard to do.”

Stanley didn’t make the trip north in 2016 and hasn’t been seen since. Iris took up with a new mate nicknamed Louis. But the relationship, uncharacteristically, didn’t last. Louis was later spotted with another female at the nest above the baseball stadium west of the Orange Street Bridge.

Another male has already appeared on the webcam at the Missoula College nest. Greene said it might be Louis, but he needs more sightings to certify.

The announcement that she had returned immediately drew responses from the international community built around the webcam. Bob Girvan wrote, “I’m thrilled that she’s back. Let’s hope her tenacity is rewarded. Good luck Iris (from the UK).”