First MUD workshop since COVID-19 focuses on gardening for bees

Meaux and her family moved to Missoula almost two years ago when she accepted a job as a speech language pathology professor at the University of Montana. She said Jacque loves all things gardening, nature and bees and so they’ve been attending MUD workshops together as they learn how to grow their own garden.

Annual MUD memberships are priced on a sliding scale depending on how much someone is able to pay. Members get 50% discounts on workshops, access to a tool library and a truck share.

Casey Valencia, director of MUD, said the goal of their organization is to empower people to live more sustainably. The main way they do that is through tool sharing and hands-on learning. This year they’re working on a bee series, after getting a grant for some honeybees.

“It’s not as simple as just putting in boxes and getting some bees,” Valencia said. “So, we knew an important part of that would be landscaping and how to create pollinator friendly spaces for them.”

After gardening, Peeblson donned a beekeeper suit and brought people around the building to see their honeybee boxes. He explained the best ways not to agitate the bees and showed people the honeycomb, explaining that bees make it from their saliva.