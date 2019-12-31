Davis Anderson started her New Year’s Eve celebration showing off her favorite design on her completed celebration hat: a smiley face made of sparkling paint and googly eyes.
The 10-year-old Hellgate Elementary School student joined her grandparents and dozens of other families starting the end of 2019 at the Southgate Mall, coating plastic hats with paint, foam and more googly eyes.
Keeping up a nearly 20-year tradition, the Kids' Hat Parade marked the beginning of First Night Missoula, which featured more than 60 events throughout the city.
“We can’t build a playground, but we can build this festival,” said Tom Benson, the executive director of Arts Missoula, which organizes the annual New Year’s celebration.
Benson arrived just as kids were donning their finished hats for the parade, and said First Night Missoula draws between 5,000 and 6,000 people every year.
“We tell attendance according to how many buttons we sell each year,” Benson said.
Southgate Mall marketing coordinator Lauren Poppen said the turnout for designing and parading hats is on par for years past. Along with passing out “Happy New Year” buttons, Poppen made sure every family got a hat and plenty of paint.
“It’s been at this mall since well before I got here, and from the looks of things, it won’t be going anywhere,” she said.
Chase Ryan, 8, is a veteran hat maker, with Tuesday’s event being the fourth time he and his family have come to Southgate Mall for New Year’s Eve. He prides himself on some of his decorations, particularly a felt Tyrannosaurus Rex.
“It’s a lot friendlier to families than other places on New Year’s. We don’t drink, so if we weren’t here, we’d probably just be at home,” said his father, Mike Ryan.
D.J. and Eileen Page helped their 3-year-old great-grandson put the finishing touches on his green hat.
While Avery seemed a little more interested in playing on the divider belt surrounding the tables where families decorated, D.J. Page made his hat complete with a set of eyes.
“So you can see all around,” he told Avery.
For Avery’s first Fist Night Missoula, the Pages also plan on taking him for a free ride at the carousel in Caras Park, another one of the many events scheduled to run through midnight.