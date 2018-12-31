Neuman Ryan is crazy about hats. He collects them and he wears one of his collection of hundreds almost everywhere he goes.
So when he found out about the long-held Missoula tradition, the annual First Night Hat Parade at Southgate Mall, he wasn’t going to miss it. He gathered some friends and family, donned a pirate hat, and headed down on Tuesday to take part along with about 60 other people to decorate black plastic top hats.
“I absolutely love hats, so we brought some hats and we’re gonna decorate some hats and there’s gonna be a hat parade and it’s gonna be a blast,” he said.
As to why he is so obsessed with hats, Ryan just grins.
“Anything hats is like out of this world for me,” he said. “I love hats. I collect them. I lost count a long time ago. Over 100, easy.”
The hat parade is the first celebration to kick off First Night in Missoula, the annual series of events and music around town on New Year’s Eve. Tuesday marked the 25th year of the event, and Southgate Mall marketing coordinator Lauren Poppen said it always gets a good turnout.
“We kick off First Night every year with this event,” she said. “The kids decorate hats and have a little parade. It’s super-cute.”
Paul and Wiety van Doremalen were in town from the Netherlands visiting family. Their granddaughter Eva and grandson Bas were busy putting the finishing touches of neon-colored paint and glitter on a hat.
“We really enjoy Montana,” Paul van Doramalen said. “Everyone is friendly, and we may go cross-country skiing at Chief Joseph pass.”
New Year’s festivities in Montana and the Netherlands have some similarities, he said, but he’s certain there’s one thing his country focuses on more.
“We light off lots and lots of fireworks,” he said. “Some people do them here, but not like the Netherlands. For us it’s like your Fourth of July on New Year’s.”
By the time the parade started, hat-afficionado Neuman Ryan was almost done painting a swirling galaxy and stars on his hat.
“It’s the universe,” he said. “We get to be little kids again. It’s so much fun.”