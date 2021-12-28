First Night returns to downtown Missoula with a bang to ring in 2022

After taking a year off of in-person activities, First Night is returning to downtown to ring in the new year.

First Night started in Missoula in the ‘90s in an effort to create a community-building festival of the arts, Arts Missoula Executive Director Tom Benson said. Featuring dozens of events across town, the festival offers a variety of workshops, concerts and activities for adults and kids alike.

While, like most events these days, it will look a little bit different than it has in the past, Arts Missoula is looking forward to bringing an in-person version of the festival back.

“There’s a general sort of excitement to get back to doing this again,” Benson said. “But at the same time, this is new territory for us.”

Last year, Arts Missoula put on a virtual concert for the event, but it wasn’t ideal, Benson said. When the organization started planning for First Night in the summer, planners weren’t sure what the future held in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arts Missoula decided to offer a scaled-down version of the festival, asking that attendees wear a mask to all events and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

While scaled-down, there is still no shortage of ways to join in on the day’s festivities. Activities kick off at 9 a.m., with an ice carving competition in front of the AC Hotel where onlookers can watch five ice carvers sculpt their masterpieces in a competition to win a cash prize.

There’s a little something for everyone at First Night, Coordinator Sasha Bell said. For those looking for some laughs, there will be a comedy show with performers curated by local favorite comedians Sarah Aswell and Charley Macorn. Those looking to learn something new can attend an art or cooking class.

At 3 p.m., children’s programming by SpectrUM, MCAT, and Families First will take place on the second floor of the library. Other library events include the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band, the Drum Brothers and, of course, the Ed Norton Big Band to close out the night.

Festival-goers can also expect to see some fresh faces on the scene this year. Bell said one of the special parts of First Night is that it showcases long-standing community favorites like the salsa band or the Ed Norton Big Band along with new talent, like the high school students highlighted in the Spotlight vocal competition or the emerging artists who will be performing at Break Espresso throughout the day.

“One of the reasons why the Break Espresso night is interesting to me is these are some of the youngest artists we have,” Bell said. “Some haven’t participated in First Night before.”

Also new this year is the Missoula Public Library as headquarters for the festival. It is serving multiple purposes for the event, which is the nature and purpose of a public library, Bell said. In previous years, headquarters have been at the Arts Missoula office.

To attend the festival, all attendees need a button, which can be purchased at several locations in Missoula or the Bitterroot, or online. Buttons cost $10 ahead of the event, and $12 on the day of. With a button, festival-goers get free admission into Currents Aquatic Center, free skate rentals and hot chocolate at Glacier Ice Rink, as well as admission into the Roxy’s Kung Fu marathon.

Overall, Benson said First Night is based off of four ideas: community, celebration, New Year’s Eve and art. Missoula values the arts, and many sponsors donated to ensure the event happened again this year, he said. Though some people won’t feel comfortable coming to an in-person gathering, he said there are also a lot of people who want social interaction.

“I’m assuming there are a lot of people who aren’t going to want to come to a large event,” he said. “But there are other people who are absolutely aching to do that.”

First Night comes at a time when a lot is uncertain, and people are doing a lot of contemplation. First and foremost, it’s a celebration of the artists and creativity in the Missoula community, Bell said.

“We’re ending another really strange year, and I think it’ll just be really nice to turn the calendar and have some celebration,” she said. “Now more than ever.”

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit artsmissoula.org/events/first-night-2022/.

