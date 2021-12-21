First omicron case detected in Missoula County

The first omicron variant COVID case has been detected in Missoula County, the health department announced Tuesday.

The county added 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The first omicron variant case in Montana was detected Monday in Gallatin County.

"The individual infected with the variant was tested at (the Missoula City-County Health Department)," a news release said. "Case investigation is pending, and it is unknown at this time if the individual contracted the variant through travel or community spread.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this variant, the health department encourages citizens to take precautions and assume the variant is circulating in the community," it added.

The Associated Press reported Monday that 73% of all new United States COVID cases are of the omicron variant. In the same report, it was noted much remains unknown about omicron, though it is thought to spread more easily than delta and other variants as well as the original strain.

What is not known is if the new variant is more deadly, though early research has suggested it may case a milder form of the disease, the report added.

“Thankfully, we know what actions can limit the spread of this variant. It’s just a matter of members of our community practicing these commonsense mitigation measures to protect one another,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in Tuesday's release.

The number of active COVID cases is 169, a jump from 114 active cases from late last week. However, active case counts remain at their lowest numbers since this summer.

The death toll in Missoula County from the pandemic stands at 189. There have been 17,749 total COVID cases in the county since March 2020.

The 20 to 29 age range continues to be the demographic with the most cases, with 31 active. With the University of Montana now out of session, there was not an update on cases connected to the school.

Missoula's seven-day positivity rate is just 4.76%, which means community spread has slowed down. The county is averaging 11 new cases per 100,000 people which is also smaller than it was even last week.

Of those eligible for the vaccine in the county, 70.59% have received at least one dose. Overall, 61.8% of Missoula County's total population is considered fully vaccinated.

"So far, data show the vaccines still provide good protection against severe illness due to omicron," COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a statement. "We highly encourage everyone to get their boosters or start their vaccine series if they have not done so already.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

