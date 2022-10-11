First probable case of monkeypox confirmed in Missoula County

The first probable case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Missoula County.

The single probably case of the virus was found in a Missoula County adult and initial testing was completed on Oct. 7, according to a press release from the Department of Public Health and Human Services and Missoula Public Health on Tuesday.

Missoula Public Health is performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact.

“MPX is still actively spreading in the United States," Missoula Public Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in the release. "Individuals who are most at risk are encouraged to get vaccinated, take precautions, and screen potential partners for symptoms. Anyone experiencing MPX-like symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, the release said.

MPX vaccine eligibility information is available at missoulainfo.com, and individuals can be screened for eligibility and get vaccine appointments by calling 406-258-3896.