Over the holidays, first responders can face emotionally stressful calls, but they also receive appreciation from the community.
As Missoula-area fire departments remain on watch this time of year, for instance, fire crews will be well fed.
"It's been crazy," said Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Blaine Cowan on Tuesday. "Just a lot of nice people from the public stopping in with cookies and treats and well wishes. It's wonderful to be recognized that way. We certainly don't expect it."
First responders such as the rural and city fire departments are required to keep minimum staff levels on duty, even during the holidays. That means 16 firefighters on duty, three at each station for the city, and 11 to 16 on duty at the five different rural stations to cover the county.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin White said he’s still responding to vehicle crashes around the county this week. He doesn’t feel like calls for service are more or less frequent, but the types of calls can look different around the holidays. Domestic violence seems to fester this time of year, and road rage comes along with the last-minute gift shopping.
There was a break in the holiday stride for the deputies who participated in this year’s Shop-with-a-Cop, White said. Law enforcement officers raise money to take children shopping for the event.
“There’s more family issues, domestic violence issues, high stresses of the holiday seasons,” White said. “We try to keep it low-key this time of year, let people enjoy Christmas so we can enjoy our Christmas.”
Whether calls increase or decrease around the holidays typically depends on the weather, said Assistant Missoula Fire Chief Brad Davis. This December has been relatively mild, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s leading up to Christmas Day and continuing through New Year's Day, according to Weather.com. The average high temperature for the month of December has so far been about 37.8 degrees, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Services. Last year's was 33 degrees.
"Obviously there could be an increase for Christmas-related fires, ice and snow and things like that," Davis said. "That varies from year to year."
Out in the county, Cowan said heating system-related calls make up most of their workload.
"Another big one — people burning wrapping paper and stuff in their backyard," Cowan said.
With an eye toward vehicle crashes, Cowan said the fire crews have been fortunate with the relatively high temperatures. Traffic can definitely see a boost around the holidays, he said, but many drivers are also leaving town.
"Sometimes it can be a wash," he said.
So it's nice to break up the time at the station when folks bring in those holiday treats, he said.
"It's always really cool when little kids come with their parents and check out the fire engines," Cowan added.
Back at the city fire stations, Davis and company are also reaping the rewards of a generous community.
"There's definitely more treats showing up," Davis said. "Cookies and things of that nature. People drop off some treats for us, (and) that's always appreciated."
So while fire crews are on standby, Davis and other fire department brass were delivering some additional holiday treats to the stations around town on Thursday as a show of appreciation.
"We can't thank those guys enough," Davis said. "They're here instead of with their families, protecting the city. That's just the job."