Fish habitat fixes in Lolo Forest wrapping up

LOLO – A project to improve fish habitat throughout the Lolo Creek watershed in the Lolo National Forest is wrapping up for the summer.

Beginning in mid-July, crews created about 100 logjam structures along targeted sections of East Fork Lolo Creek, Lolo Creek, Granite Creek and Lost Park Creek to help bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout.

The region has a legacy of logging and road construction, which has filled many of the streams with sediment. Additionally, a lack of wood in the streams reduces the amount of habitat variety certain fish species depend on.

“Fish need complex habitat for spawning and rearing and if you have simplified habitat you have depressed fish populations,” said Adam Switalski, a project manager and restoration ecologist with the Clark Fork Coalition. “One of our goals by putting wood into the stream is that it creates, first of all, complexity of habitat for spawning and rearing and also traps sediment behind the jams.”

As a result of previous logging efforts, the stream straightened out instead of meandering through the area. It no longer formed pools and fast-moving, rocky sections for fish to spawn and grow.

East Fork Lolo Creek is currently considered sediment-impaired by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, meaning there’s too much sediment in the water caused by nearby dirt roads, according to Dustin Walters, a hydrologist for Lolo National Forest.

Because of the repair work over the last six years, the creek is on the brink of being delisted.

Environmental DNA taken from samples in the drainages comes up positive for bull trout, which likely means they are in the area but are not spawning.

“So the hope is kind of like 'we build it and they will come' kind of thing,” Walters said. “We’re improving the habitat so that maybe they will be here spawning.”

Based on studies by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on similar streams, they expect to see a two- to threefold increase in trout presence following the logjam installations, he added.

The urgency for the project was driven by the fact that bull trout face local extinction due to climate change making the water significantly warmer, Switalski said.

“Trout species are very temperature-sensitive, and some modeling efforts have shown that these upper Lolo headwater streams are going to remain colder,” he said. "They’re going to remain places where bull trout and other cold-water species can survive through climate change."

In recent years, Lolo Creek dries up by late summer and does not reach the Bitterroot River. Another objective of the project is to promote water storage along the streams, which will help keep the water temperature cooler by raising the base level of the stream through the summer and fall.

The logjams also activate side channels to aid in spreading water across the floodplain, generating additional water storage.

The project will also likely improve beaver habitats in the area. Within five days of constructing a logjam on East Fork Lolo Creek, beavers were working to take over the complex.

“If there are beavers in the vicinity, they take over,” Walter said. “We’re helping the beavers by giving them a little head start, kind of like a starter home.”

The project was made possible through a partnership between the Clark Fork Coalition and the Lolo National Forest, which first formed about six years ago to address concerns in the watershed. So far, 30 miles of roads have been decommissioned in the area and stream crossings have been restored for fish passage.