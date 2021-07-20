Fishing film festival coming to Missoula baseball stadium

“It’s him talking about his family and his new book Home Waters and his take on the current usage of the Blackfoot River and some other things,” Devlin said.

The rest of the films will feature a wide variety of subjects.

“We’ve got a film about a tattoo artist who discovered fly fishing,” Devlin said. “We’ve got one about the Yellowstone backcountry. I’ve got one that’s kind of a redemption story shot over a year-and-a-half in Idaho. I was essentially in a high-speed car accident while on a fishing trip so the story’s kind of about getting back on the horse, so to speak.”

One of the films will be about an Oregon man taking a trip to fish in Montana during the pandemic, and another features a northern Montana filmmaker fishing for bull trout in Canada.

There’s also a film from the Patagonia region of South America, made by people who live in that area.

“We like to explore films that are made by people fishing in their own backyards,” Devlin said. “We would never show a big destination trip, but this is basically a destination trip but filmed by locals, Patagonian dudes.”