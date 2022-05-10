Fishing line tangles osprey fate

Fishing line kills more than fish.

A wad of monofilament, with sinker still attached, nearly ended the fishing career of an osprey along the Clark Fork River last week. University of Montana ornithologist Erick Greene and Raptor View Research Director Rob Domenech found the fishhawk unable to perch and barely able to fly last week. Its talons were tied shut.

“It’s usually hard to catch the adults, but we got really lucky with this one bird,” Greene said. “It was very hungry and thin. It hadn’t been able to eat for a week or so. Folks had been throwing trout on the lawn for him, but he couldn’t pick them up and fly. So he’d sit there on the lawn trying to chew on them.”

Domenech set a bow net trap that he usually uses to catch eagles and baited it with a fish. Then he hid in a nearby trailer and waited.

“It might be the first time anyone’s caught an osprey like that,” Greene said. “Normally when birds get tangled, the adults try to fly off and the line gets caught in a branch and they end up hanging upside down. It’s a hideous death.”

Death appears on the prowl for osprey along the Clark Fork River. Greene and his UM colleagues have been studying the watershed’s population between Butte and Frenchtown for two decades.

“We’re getting very concerned,” Greene said. “The numbers have dropped 60 to 70% in the last 20 years. We’re checking nests that from the previous decade had birds there all the time, and now there’s pretty big sections where the nests are still there but nobody shows up. There are no chicks produced. We first really noticed it starting about three years ago.”

So far, the problem appears confined to the Clark Fork. Osprey numbers along the Bitterroot, Blackfoot and Flathead rivers remain strong. But the Clark Fork’s legacy of mining waste and heavy irrigation demand may provide clues.

“The Clark Fork is a tough place, even though a lot of clean-up has been done,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks water pollution biologist Trevor Selch. “And it has one of the worst de-watering sections in the state for rivers.”

FWP fisheries managers are currently studying a drop in brown trout numbers in the upper Clark Fork. The agency has also imposed do-not-eat orders for the reach between Frenchtown and the confluence with the Flathead due to elevated levels of toxins found in fish tissue. And they’re finding large amounts of cadmium, lead, arsenic and mercury from the Flint Creek tributary flows.

Greene said those stressors combined with climate change add up. During recent heat-wave summers, some Clark Fork segments have recorded 90-degree water temperatures. Trout need temperatures of 70 or less. Recent electro-shock surveys that used to count 3,000 to 4,000 fish per mile are now surfacing 30 to 40.

Thrown-away wads of fishing line and baling twine may slice another 5 to 10 percent off the osprey population, Greene said.

Results of this vicious circle have shown up in the soap opera surrounding Missoula’s favorite resident osprey Iris, who’s maintained a nest in the Hellgate Canyon for decades and has her own webcam with thousands of fans. After losing her longtime mate Stanley in 2015, Iris has had an unreliable series of males who mate but don’t stick with her.

The result is Iris is laying eggs, but has to leave them unguarded when she leaves to hunt fish for herself. Nearby ravens have raided the clutch before any could hatch.

“We’re not getting the local young males we’d normally see,” Greene said. “In other places, at least three males would be competing for her. That’s part of the declining population. Here, there ain’t nothing going on.”

