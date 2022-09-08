 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fishing rules relaxed on western Montana rivers

An angler fishes the Clark Fork River just below the confluence with Rattlesnake Creek. 

All fishing restrictions in Region 2, including the Bitterroot and the Clark Fork, have been lifted. That includes the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula and the mouth of Fish Creek below Alberton Gorge.

Restrictions and closures on the Gallatin and East Gallatin in Region 3, southwestern Montana, have also been lifted. 

While air temperatures remain hot, smoky conditions have caused water temperatures to cool down. All restrictions were lifted on Wed., Sept. 7. 

Angling restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways that cause stress on fishery. 

Be aware of conditions before going fishing. Numerous other rivers in the Missoula area are under fishing restrictions. For a full list, visit FWP's website at bit.ly/3TNAvlA

