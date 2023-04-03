The race for Missoula’s next mayor is growing more crowded with a total of five candidates filing to run so far through the Montana Secretary of State.

Current Mayor Jordan Hess announced he was seeking reelection in early 2023, shortly after Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Nugent declared his candidacy for mayor.

The pair of current elected officials are joined by Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, former Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott and former University of Montana student Jacob Elder.

The election is scheduled for November 2023, although a bill in the Montana Senate could push the 2023 election back to 2024. Senate Bill 420 would move municipal elections to even-numbered years and would be effective immediately if it passes.

Hess took over as Missoula’s interim mayor in September 2022 following the death of longtime Mayor John Engen. Elder and Nugent also sought the mayor’s seat during the 2022 mayoral appointment process by the city council, with Nugent ultimately conceding the vote to Hess after a multi-hour stalemate.

Barring the passage of SB 420, the winner of the upcoming election would serve out the remaining two years of Engen’s four-year term. The Missoula City Council will also determine whether to hold a primary election on Sept. 12.

Housing, taxes and public safety feature prominently in the campaigns of the five prospective leaders, whose professional and civic experiences differ substantially.

Hess, who worked as Transportation Director for the University of Montana prior to becoming mayor, also served on the Missoula City Council for nine years. Nugent, a real estate professional, was elected to the city council in 2021.

Davis became Homeword executive director in 2008, after five years with the Missoula Housing Authority.

“What excites me most about serving Missoula as the next mayor,” she said in a press release, “is that I will bring my working knowledge of sustainable home solutions, transportation services, and economic development expertise to ensure that all Missoulians have a prosperous future.”

McDermott, meanwhile, retired from the sheriff’s office in 2022 after eight years as sheriff and coroner. He could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Elder, who formerly studied at the University of Montana, said he brings unconventional experience to the role of mayor.

“My upbringing in a non-Western cultural environment without socioeconomic privileges enables me to bring a more balanced collective decision-making process to our city hall,” he said in a statement to the Missoulian.

Elder went on to state his priorities include fostering political unity, ensuring affordable housing and lowering taxes.

“However, to establish unity in Missoula, we must face the elephant in the room: we cannot tax our community into prosperity,” Elder said. “We must cease the tax-and-spend approach to decision-making.”

Elder was the subject of a Title IX investigation in 2021. In 2022, a judge granted a civil no-contact order to the mother of Elder’s young child.

“I don't have all the skills, resources, or significant connections with key players,” Elder noted. “However, I demonstrate the courage to roll up my sleeves and work relentlessly alongside brilliant individuals to attain our objectives.”