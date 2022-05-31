Five-hour meeting scheduled to discuss Grant Creek Village

The Missoula Land Use and Planning Committee plans to meet for five hours Wednesday to discuss Grant Creek Village, a sprawling development proposal in the Grant Creek area.

City officials said the complicated nature of the proposal and the intensity of public interest in it created the need for an exceptionally long meeting.

“It is a complex request,” said Ward 2 Councilman Jordan Hess, chair of the committee. “I think the time will go quickly.”

Hess said the alternative to one long meeting would have been multiple shorter meetings, which would have delayed a process that got its start in 2020.

Two years ago, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and Missoula City Council denied a request from KJA Development LLC to rezone two parcels located along Expo Parkway.

The developer has returned with the same request, which would rezone the 44-acre property to increase building heights and density of the project.

The current zoning allows buildings up to 35 feet tall and a total of 502 dwelling units. The zone change request would extend building heights by 10 feet and increase the total density to 1,185 dwelling units. However, the developer has added a developer’s agreement limiting the number of units to 700.

The rezone under consideration was previously rejected because of concerns about traffic and safety. The Planning Board again rejected the proposal in April.

Grant Creek Village subsequently went before the Land Use and Planning Committee on May 4 and then city council on May 9.

Those interested in the project will continue their discussion starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 5:30 p.m.

The schedule for the lengthy meeting includes an hour each for proponents and opponents to give public comment. If there is time at the end of the meeting, the committee will open the floor for additional public comment.

Hess said he wanted to make sure “everyone’s at the table” to offer input on the proposal.

“I’m trying to be as generous as possible,” said Hess, noting the substantial amount of verbal and written comments the city has received in regard to Grant Creek Village.

“We have a lot of growth pressures,” he added.

Hess also said he wants to make sure there is time for the committee to ask questions and deliberate on the proposal.

After public comment, there will be a 15-minute break, followed by a discussion of transportation issues at 3:05 p.m.

At 3:45 p.m., emergency services providers will field questions surrounding public safety. A legal review of the developer’s agreement will follow at 4:25 p.m.

Finally, there will be follow-up discussion from 4:55 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hess said he hopes Wednesday’s conversation is as “concise as possible,” but the committee might need an additional meeting to fully cover the topic.

The committee won’t take formal action on the proposal Wednesday but could vote to recommend it to City Council. Grant Creek Village is tentatively scheduled for City Council final consideration on June 6.

