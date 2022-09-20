Five local conservationists to be honored Thursday

This year's standouts in Missoula-area conservation work will be honored this week by those who came before them.

The Missoula Conservation Roundtable will bestow its annual honors in the form of five awards presented during an awards picnic at the Fort Missoula Regional Park this Thursday evening. The organization, which has been recognizing Missoula-area conservationists since 1995, announced this year's recipients in June. Recipients will be recognized in the categories of long-term conservation work, professional conservation work, volunteer work in the past year, lifelong conservation work and emerging leadership in conservation. Prior award winners select each year's new honorees.

The Don Aldrich Award, recognizing volunteer or professional conservation work over many years, will go to Len Broberg, a professor at University of Montana. Aldrich, the award's eponym, was a longtime Montana Power Company employee who took his conservation work professional when he became executive secretary of the Montana Wildlife Federation upon his retirement in 1969. Aldrich was the first conservationist to win the Missoula Chamber of Commerce's Ray T. Rocene Sportsman of the Year Award, in 1967. That award, named after a longtime Missoulian sportswriter who included outdoor recreation and conservation in his coverage, evolved decades later into the standalone Missoula Conservation Roundtable.

"The landscapes and people of the Crown of the Continent thank you for your long and effective conservation leadership and for mentoring many young conservationists," the roundtable said of Broberg.

The Arnold Bolle Award, recognizing a professional in the field of conservation, this year will go to Beth Schenk, the executive director of environmental stewardship at Providence Health & Services. Before taking the system-wide director position, Schenk worked on sustainability initiatives at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The roundtable stated the award was given to Schenk "Recognizing your vision, get-it-done approach, and deep dedication to ensuring that health care leads in environmental justice and solving the climate crisis."

The Burk-Brandborg Award, recognizing a volunteer whose actions in the past year the roundtable deemed outstanding, will go to Kevin Davis, who animated volunteer cleanups along the Clark Fork this spring.

"The Clark Fork River and those who cherish its riparian riches thank you for inspiring volunteers, businesses, and Missoula County government for the 2022 spring cleanup of the Reserve Street Bridge seasonal islands," the roundtable stated.

The Lifetime Award for "distinguished, well recognized accomplishments over a long period of time" will go to Mike Thompson, who recently retired as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2 wildlife manager.

The roundtable is recognizing Thompson "for outstanding leadership and dedicated stewardship in the management of Montanans' treasured wildlife and their habitat."

The Emerging Conservationist Award, recognizing rising leaders in local conservation, will go to Nicole Ballard, the conservation education director at Teller Wildlife Refuge in Corvallis.

Ballard, the roundtable said, has been "inspiring, resourceful (and) dedicated to her role as conservation education director at Teller Wildlife, bringing conservation education to all fronts in the Bitterroot Valley."