Five officers were sworn into the Missoula Police Department on Wednesday, filling five vacancies at the department.
Filling those slots means the department can respond to calls for service more quickly, said Sgt. Travis Welsh.
"It makes it more likely when a call comes in there's an officer there right away," Welsh said. "It also means more bodies to go out in between calls for service to check on different areas of town that might need more attention."
Officers Amanda Jay and Tim Muis are already certified by POST (Peace Officer’s Standards and Training). They'll join the 100-plus officers in the patrol division following field training. The other three, Clark Nissley, Chris Herrick and Dan Buchholtz, will join the next round of recruits at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, Welsh said.
In January, six more officers will join the ranks after the Missoula City Council approved next year's budget, which included the department's request for more cops.