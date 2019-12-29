The business beat at the Missoulian has been extremely active recently, as the town has seen unprecedented economic growth and development.
Part of our job is to tell the story from the perspective of the entire community, including those who are on the bottom rungs of the socioeconomic ladder.
My favorite story from 2019 was a story I got to write about a new law passed by the state Legislature that now exempts the oldest, least valuable mobile homes from property taxes.
Mobile homes, also known as trailer homes, are considered real property and are therefore subject to county property taxes, even if the owner of the trailer doesn't own the land underneath the trailer. It turns out, though, that county governments like Missoula County were spending more on enforcement, like sending deputies to post delinquent tax notices, than they were receiving in tax revenue from these least valuable mobile homes.
The Missoulian broke the story of the Skyview Trailer Court evictions, and we and other outlets publicized the plight of the residents there. Activists took the issue to the Montana Legislature, and some even said it was news coverage that spurred the new law that exempts those mobile homes from property taxes.
My second-favorite story was on the same subject. I requested county property tax information to determine how many mobile homes had disappeared in Missoula County since 2011, and was surprised to find out that over 300 had been lost. That's the equivalent of more than a large trailer park every year. These are often the most affordable types of homes, so as Missoula's median home sales price continues to soar past the gains in median wages, losing trailer homes is a big deal for people with very low incomes.
My third favorite story was an interview about tax laws with Missoula City Council member Jesse Ramos. Ramos had been a big critic of Tax Increment Financing in Missoula, but I hadn't heard him ever criticize the Republican-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Both programs, essentially, are tax incentives. Advocates for both say the decreased revenue to the central government is justified because they will spur more economic development than would otherwise occur. However, with TIF, developers are still paying the same property taxes and that money is administered by a board, which then uses the funds to pay for projects that ostensibly benefit the public. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, developers simply have to pay less in taxes and have no strings attached. Many studies have shown that the growth needed to offset the revenue losses from the TCJA has not occurred, thereby increasing the federal budget deficit to its highest point in many years.
Ramos has posted photos of himself with prominent Republicans in Congress, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, who voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. So I wanted to know how he could criticize TIF as a program that unnecessarily depletes government revenues without also criticizing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Ramos acknowledged that he wasn't particularly a fan of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act because it was was financed by debt.
I like this story because I remember the good ol' days when politicians judged each policy proposal on its own merits, rather than just toeing the party line.
My fourth favorite story was a piece I did examining the ramifications of a proposed $100 million events center in Missoula.
I tried to encapsulate what a project like that would mean in Missoula within the context of a city where economic growth has been unprecedented over the last five years, while also acknowledging that poverty is rampant and income disparity is a real problem here.
My fifth favorite story was a piece about mandatory affordable housing policies in other cities and whether they would work here. So far, Missoula leaders have avoided implementing laws that would force developers to build affordable housing along with market-rate housing. The drawback to that type of policy, many say, is it increases the price of the market-rate housing. Others say it works to provide workforce housing. It's a deep dive, and not a lot of people read it, but it's important stuff.