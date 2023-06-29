The occasional rusty nail embedded in the dirt at the new Skyline Ridge Trailhead parking lot harks back to a past life for the dusty three-way intersection of Skyline and Lower Skyline roads atop a mile-high timbered ridge southeast of Missoula.

The intersection, located on former industrial timber lands, was once a local party spot illuminated by pallet fires — hence the errant nails. The dirt expanse on the backside of Mount Dean Stone and Mitten Mountain straddles the divide between West Fork Deer Creek to the north and Bear Run Creek, a tributary to Miller Creek, to the south.

These days the party is more often on two wheels or feet, as mountain bikers and trail runners whiz by on the new and popular House of Sky Trail, which runs 3 miles from the spruced-up trailhead to the top of Mount Dean Stone, where it connects to a trail down to Pattee Canyon Road. The trails are open to non-motorized use only.

But on Wednesday night, the party was under pop-up tents on a nearby trailside overlook above Miller Creek, complete with drinks, snacks and a string trio playing classical music. The cause for celebration: Five Valleys Land Trust, the evening's host, had just purchased about 2,400 acres of ridgeline around House of Sky and the drainage down to Miller Creek with the vision of protecting public access and making sure the land is stewarded in perpetuity for wildlife habitat and recreation.

At the trailhead, before a group of about three-dozen people hiked to the overlook, Five Valleys Land Trust Executive Director Whitney Schwab told the group that the purchase marked "a really exciting turning point." She noted that House of Sky, designed and built by MTB Missoula, opened just last summer "and has already become a beloved institution."

"We're at the dawn of a new era here," Schwab said, noting that "we've worked diligently as a community to get up to this ridgeline."

Long-planned connectivity

The work toward the ridgeline was in part a reference to a separate land trust project on adjacent land nearby: the Mount Dean Stone Preserve, which connects the top of Dean Stone to the Barmeyer Trailhead in the Pattee Creek neighborhood. The land trust worked with more than a dozen landowners to acquire a 580-acre strip of property up the north face of the mountain, where the popular trails Barmeyer, Sousa, Woodsy Spur and High, Wide and Handsome now run. The property was then transferred to the city of Missoula's open space inventory.

Ben Horan, associate director of Five Valleys Land Trust, said in an interview Thursday that the preserve project was the type of "complex and ultimately wildly successful project that the city and Five Valleys and other partners have tried to bring forward." That project began in earnest around 2016, he told the Missoulian last year.

But the latest, much larger acquisition has been in the works even longer, according to Schwab, Horan and others who spoke Wednesday night.

The nonprofit land trust closed on the property on June 23, Horan said Thursday. Before last week, the land had been owned for 15 years by The Nature Conservancy. That nonprofit had in turn purchased it from Plum Creek Timber Company as part of the Montana Legacy Project. Because of the parcel's proximity to Missoula and other trails — and a legacy of public access, if not ownership — the land trust began discussing about a decade ago how to acquire and manage the land for public enjoyment and wildlife habitat.

"That conversation grew from a community desire to maintain public access and community use of the landscape," he said. "The property had been managed for many decades for public use through an open lands policy that was maintained by The Nature Conservancy, and before that Plum Creek, and before that Champion, and before that the Anaconda Company. But it was never truly public land."

The land in the latest acquisition connects the city's preserve and areas of the Lolo National Forest around Deer Creek, Allen Creek and the Miller Divide — and even deeper into the northern Sapphire Mountains, which lead into the Bitterroot National Forest and Welcome Creek Wilderness.

But years ago as Plum Creek shifted from timber harvest to real estate, Horan said, the specter of lost public access and connectivity loomed over the area. And "that's when conversations between Five Valleys and The Nature Conservancy really began." The Nature Conservancy stewarded the land and preserved public access for the past decade and a half. But The Nature Conservancy is focused on acquiring hundreds of thousands of acres statewide and even more across the country, Horan said, and the land trust is able to give more focused attention to local "front country" plots like Dean Stone.

Horan said Thursday that the land trust may not hold the property forever, but that the organization's mission entails that the property be managed for public access and wildlife habitat forever: "Our commitment is to continue working with the community partners to find the best outcome for the landscape and the community." The Nature Conservancy also seeded an ongoing "stewardship fund" to help pay for maintaining the land, Schwab said Wednesday, which she described as an uncommon benefit for such transfers.

"We really recognized the importance of this to the community of Missoula," Chris Bryant, The Nature Conservancy's Montana conservation director, said Wednesday. "Having more space to get out on the ground is really important to the community of Missoula."

John Stegmaier, executive director of MTB Missoula, said in an interview Thursday, "Having anything outside of Missoula's urban area — that open-space buffer, the donut, as sometimes it's called — brought into conservation is a huge win. As Missoula grows, it grows with residents, it grows with tourist visitors, it becomes so clear how much we need close connectivity, good access on all sides of Missoula."

He also noted, "The huge value with Dean Stone is, on the south side of town there's not nearly as much access as the north side," but Dean Stone helps provide trails for the south side.

(Horan preceded Stegmaier as executive director of MTB Missoula, which is part of the Mount Dean Stone Committee of stakeholders planning the area's future.)

'Amazing feat'

On Thursday, Horan declined to share the final purchase price Five Valleys Land Trust paid for the 2,400 acres, but he wrote in a follow-up email that "the landscape appraised for $3.6 million and came as a bargain sale from The Nature Conservancy."

According to Melany Glossa, a deputy regional forester at the U.S. Forest Service Region 1 office in Missoula, about half the funding for the purchase came in the form of a competitive Community Forest Program grant. Five Valleys Land Trust was awarded a $600,000 Community Forest Program grant last year. Glossa said Wednesday that "it's an amazing feat" for the land trust to have raised the remaining half of the money.

On Thursday, Horan said that the grant was crucial to the acquisition's success, along with The Nature Conservancy's generosity and the land trust's fundraising and large contributions from other organizations.

"It was a steep discount sale," he said. "The Nature Conservancy brought a huge amount of value in kind. Between the Community Forest Program, Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust … as well as contributions from many or all of the community partners on the Mount Dean Stone Committee, we were able to get it done."

According to a statement from the land trust, entities that helped plan or fund the purchase included Missoula city and county, along with "REI, Run Wild Missoula, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, MTB Missoula, Summit Independent Living, Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, Montana Trout Unlimited, Providence-St. Patrick Healthcare, Montana Conservation Corps, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Montana State Parks and Big Sky Brewing Company."

Glossa, who helps oversee the Forest Service's state and private programs, noted Wednesday that about half the nation's forested lands are under state or private management, but that the Forest Service's mission is to promote positive stewardship of all forested lands, not just those under direct agency management. Grants like those disbursed from the Community Forest Program help other entities, like Five Valleys Land Trust, carry out that mission, she said.

"Many thanks to the work that you all have done," she said, joking that the 15-year project was "pretty fast" by government standards.

Horan said Thursday, "The Community Forest Program is the kind of funding tool that seems tailor-made for a community like Missoula. It has a strong emphasis in protecting community use on landscapes that are at risk of losing it."

Stegmaier said that while "there's definitely opportunity for some additional trails out there," MTB Missoula is currently focused on Marshall Mountain and possible trail building around Fish Creek State Park. He also recognized the area's importance to wildlife and other user groups, like hunters.

"Dean Stone is a really awesome anchor for conservation land, habitat land and recreation — it's tremendous," he said. "There's a lot of, I wouldn't say competing interest, but there's a lot of strong interest in it as far as wildlife habitat, hunting access, hunting security. We'd love to do a lot with trails but we recognize that there's only so much that particular landscape can really sustain."