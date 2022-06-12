Flag Day ceremony to take place June 14 at American Legion field

A Flag Day ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion open field on Tower Street. Set-up for the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

Prior to the ceremony, all damaged flags may be brought to Missoula Textile stores, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Headquarters or American Legion Post Headquarters. Flags can also be brought to the ceremony for retirement on June 14.

Following the short service, members of the public and veterans will carry the flags to fire marshals who will be stationed at the ceremonial burn barrels to place the flags in the flames. The process of retiring the 600 flags in the ceremony takes about three hours, and many volunteers are invited to help. During the retirement of the flags, members of the public will read famous speeches from historic figures in American history.

At 4 p.m., full military honors, complete with a 3-volley salute by the VFW Post 209 Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, will take place. A brief history of the American flag and Flag Day will be read by a veteran.

Taps will play as the last flag (from Denny Menholt University Honda Dealership) is lowered into the ceremonial barrel.

The ashes from all flags will be taken to the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery and will be buried.

People of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend this event and help facilitate it if they are able.

