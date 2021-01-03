Flash cards go zoom: Senior helpers get digital upgrades

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm not a cell phone girl," Rhein said. "This has been brand new and I've had a couple of learning sessions and that helps a lot."

Trainers at Missoula Aging Services offer the lessons through Zoom, but given the nature of the material, in-person support is also available for the technology lessons. The organization outfitted one of its conference rooms with distanced tables and plexiglass barriers to provide the lessons in a safe environment.

"We help them get set up on the tablet and then teach them how to use it and they don't have to worry about asking questions that they think are silly," Kohler said. "They can practice sending a Zoom invite and all of those things and have somebody available to answer all of their questions."

The organization trained seven of its volunteers to teach people how to use the tablets. The program is open to any adults in the Missoula area. Many of the participants are volunteers for Missoula Aging Services' Foster Grandparents program, which places volunteers in local schools to provide extra support to students. Others come from its Senior Companions program, which deploys volunteers to assist older adults in Missoula with daily living tasks. The lessons have also helped older adults access telehealth services, a benefit for many who don't feel safe making in-person visits to the doctor for essential services.