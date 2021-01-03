Flash cards go zoom: Senior helpers get digital upgrades

Flash cards used to be fast enough for Jonna Rhein to help children keep up with reading class.
For the past eight years when Rhein volunteered as a Foster Grandparent at Paxson Elementary School, she relied on such cardboard tools to help second- and third-grade students hone their reading skills. But as schools have shifted to online learning models during the pandemic, Rhein has had accelerate to digital "Zoom" speed.
To help older generations stay connected and adapt to a new digital way of life, Missoula Aging Services began offering technology lessons to volunteers like Rhein and other community members learn new to use tablets and platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.
"With the pandemic, older adults were getting more isolated because their routines were suddenly upended and they were staying at home to be safe," said Missoula Aging Services CEO Susan Kohler. "And many of them are in that what we call the 'digital gap' – those people that never kept up with computers – so that makes them even more isolated."
Using funding from federal CARES Act through the University of Montana's Geriatric Education Center and other grants, Missoula Aging Services purchased 50 tablets and trained volunteers to get the Lifelong Connections program off the ground. The trainers teach older adults how to access telehealth services, send a Zoom invite or use apps for things like curbside grocery pickup.
"I'm not a cell phone girl," Rhein said. "This has been brand new and I've had a couple of learning sessions and that helps a lot."
Trainers at Missoula Aging Services offer the lessons through Zoom, but given the nature of the material, in-person support is also available for the technology lessons. The organization outfitted one of its conference rooms with distanced tables and plexiglass barriers to provide the lessons in a safe environment.
"We help them get set up on the tablet and then teach them how to use it and they don't have to worry about asking questions that they think are silly," Kohler said. "They can practice sending a Zoom invite and all of those things and have somebody available to answer all of their questions."
The organization trained seven of its volunteers to teach people how to use the tablets. The program is open to any adults in the Missoula area. Many of the participants are volunteers for Missoula Aging Services' Foster Grandparents program, which places volunteers in local schools to provide extra support to students. Others come from its Senior Companions program, which deploys volunteers to assist older adults in Missoula with daily living tasks. The lessons have also helped older adults access telehealth services, a benefit for many who don't feel safe making in-person visits to the doctor for essential services.
"The main platform that we've been teaching people is Zoom," said Madison Moldenhauer, coordinator for the Lifelong Connections program. "Mostly for video chats and for people who need access to telehealth services, most providers use Zoom."
Moldenhauer said trainers have also helped people access their emails and learn other things they request. Eleven people have already borrowed tablets and Moldenhauer said 15 more will receive tablets at the end of the week. They're expecting another shipment to meet the 50 tablets they have ordered, and Kohler said the organization hopes to get more grant funding to purchase 50 more tablets by June.
For more information about Missoula Aging Services and its tablet training program, call (406) 728-7682 or check MissoulaAgingServices.org.