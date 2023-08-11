Tyler Clark was having a good night of motorcycle racing in Spokane on July 15.

The 34-year-old from Missoula went to Spokane ranked third in the Grand National Hooligan Championship’s West division, a series of serious amateur flat-track races in which riders on stripped-down street bikes bump elbows around a dirt oval. The series, an “outlaw” series that’s not sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, comes to Missoula this Sunday, Aug. 13, as part of the third annual Lords of Dirt race at the Western Montana Fair.

Clark won his heat race in Spokane last month. That afforded him a front-row start in the night’s main event on Spokane Speedway’s quarter-mile track.

“The main event was kind of a perfect storm of issues, really,” he recounted Thursday. “The first start, I was leading it coming into (turns) 3 and 4 and a couple guys went down behind me, causing a restart. So we had to restart. I had a super low-speed slide-out. But those guys, they had nowhere to go, so over me they went.”

He went down so fast he thought somebody ran into him from behind, but video from a friend showed the crash was “self-induced” — a simple mistake.

“I just remember carnage,” he said. “I had the wind knocked out of me really bad. Once I caught my breath I realized there was something else going on.”

Clark has about as much experience with motorcycles and flat-track racing as one could fit into 34 years. He grew up in a family of racers who have tried to keep the discipline alive. Clark himself was one of the top amateur flat-track racers in the U.S. in the mid-2000s, placing second overall in the AMA’s American Flat Track amateur nationals in 2005 and ‘07. He won the half-mile events those years. At those events and local pro-class races, he took pride in finishing ahead of some riders with national rankings. Those races were aboard purpose-built race bikes, rather than the so-called Hooligan machines that have become popular among amateur racers in recent years.

“To me it was always more fun to beat some of those national riders when they showed up at the local races,” he said.

Around that same time, his father, Richard, was organizing flat-track races around Missoula while running an earth-moving business — and he raced, too.

Clark’s nascent flat-track career succumbed to the inherent challenges of living in Montana: “Being in Montana it’s very hard and very expensive to justify the cost of a pro license and trying to compete with people on $25,000 motorcycles. And our riding season, realistically, is pretty dang short.”

These days Clark is the excavation manager of Montana Excavation. He married Lauren Hansen, the cousin of longtime family friend and fellow racer Trent Hansen. Their sons, 7-year-old Henry and 10-year-old Corbin, also ride dirt bikes. Since 2019, Clark has teamed up with Trent Hansen, Montgomery Distillery proprietor Ryan Montgomery, Grizzly Harley-Davidson General Manager Mike Schroeder and others to organize Lords of Dirt — a rowdy affair of skill, daring and dust with races for women and men, kids and pros, Hooligan bikes, vintage bikes and “inappropriate” bikes unfit for racing but raced nonetheless. He’s also an ambassador between racers and race organizers for the GNHC West division.

Lords of Dirt exists in part because it was Clark who first introduced Montgomery, the race’s principal organizer, to flat-track racing. It happened at Spirits and Spokes, the annual motorcycle show at the distillery. Clark brought his race bike to display.

“I said, ‘What is this bike?’” Montgomery, a lifelong motorcyclist, recounted Tuesday, “and he said it’s a flat-track bike. I said, ‘What is that?’ And he explained and said, ‘You should try it.’”

“He was just a bright-eyed guy; when I met him he had hung up his spurs a bit in terms of racing,” Montgomery noted, adding that Clark’s personality and experience with flat-track races has been key in pulling off Lords of Dirt — particularly in its first edition in 2021.

“He’s an imperturbable guy, he doesn’t get fazed,” he said. “And he has a happy disposition on top of that. It was nice to have a partner that remained calm and would say, ‘We can do this, it’ll work out, it’s fine.’”

And Clark’s Hooligan racing career exists in part because of Lords of Dirt. He won the 2021 and ‘22 pro-class races at the event, with Hansen right behind, after the two stayed up to the early morning hours on race day building the track out of the trampled rodeo grounds.

“He has since gone to be a real racer again, kind of a second chance or second bite at the apple there,” Montgomery said. “And it was through this Hooligan series. He had a great setup and a great bike and doing exactly what we knew he would do, and that’s winning, winning races.”

This spring, AMA American Flat Track — the official sanctioned series for the U.S. — held a Hooligan exhibition race in Ventura, California. The race preceded the “outlaw” GNHC West series that Clark and Schroeder planned to race in full. Clark, now aboard a race-tuned Harley-Davidson Sportster and backed with sponsorships and mechanical support from Grizzly H-D, Montgomery Distillery, Thesis Skincare, Montana Excavation, Grizzly Boot, Western States CAT, Matt Krsul, John Roberts and Larry Lockhart, was taking it seriously.

The two piled into a truck with bikes and friends and drove through the day and night to Ventura. After a fourth-place finish at a local race in Perris the night before, Clark won on the national stage at the AFT Hooligan race in Ventura.

Just over two months later, he was lying in dirt in Spokane. A tire tread was imprinted on his cracked carbon-fiber helmet. The “something else going on” was two broken vertebrae in his spine and three broken ribs.

“All I remember is dust and people going, ‘Oh, no! No! No! No!’” Schroeder recalled.

“Paramedics talked me out of trying to stand up,” Clark remembered,” and then I got into the ambulance and tried to stand up and told everybody I’d catch an Uber back to the track.”

Instead, he caught an ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and waited overnight for surgery the next morning. Schroeder, the “instant rental uncle,” took care of Henry. Clark returned to Missoula July 21 bound in a back brace supporting a spine with six newly fused vertebrae.

“The first week in the hospital was a little painful,” he said. “It’s been getting better every week. Sleeping is getting better, still a little bit uncomfortable. In the grand scheme of things it’s not horrible. There’s lots of worse things to be battling with or dealing with. Just happy that I’m up walking and all functions are working as they should.”

Schroeder reflected, “God, Ty is a tough son-of-a-bitch. When he was in the ambulance there weren’t any tears, just a few groans. He’s just a big, tough, hairy animal.”

Clark knows the grim side of motorcycle racing. He was 14 on Aug. 30, 2003, when his father sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a crash while racing in Castle Rock, Washington. After a month and a half in a coma, Clark said, his father had to try to relearn every function of life. He eventually died from the injury in 2011. He was 50.

“It was the obvious question when he decided to pick this up again,” Montgomery said. “We talked about, do you think — you’re following in your dad’s footsteps, and what do you think about that? He was very aware of the risks and, obviously, aware of what can happen. But he didn’t go into it blindly, and I think he weighed everything in his mind and said, this is my passion.”

Reflecting on his return to racing, Clark said he doesn’t think about his father’s injury: “I don’t. It’s something that every time we put on our helmets it’s a possibility. As we all know and as we’ve all seen across the whole country, that can happen walking across the street. It can happen playing baseball. In 2003 I got hit in the head playing baseball and it shattered my forehead.”

But, he said, he did wonder this year, “Is this really selfish, going out and doing this?” Montgomery doesn’t race but he has the same thoughts about his riding: “I have people that depend on me, and if something were to happen to me just because I want to go out there and have fun, that seems a little irresponsible.”

“A lot of people do think that it is (selfish),” Clark said, “but a lot of people haven’t had that experience. Those people that didn’t grow up with motorcycles … they don’t understand it in some ways.”

What is that experience they don’t understand?

“There’s got to be some cognitive dissonance in there, some denialism, of the actual risks involved,” Montgomery said. “But I think it’s this great spirit cleanser to hop on your bike and get back in the mountains and just concentrate on carving turns. And it’s about being with friends.”

At Lords of Dirt this Sunday, Clark will be there with his friends — he just won’t be racing this time.