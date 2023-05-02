The Flathead County Animal Shelter is currently at capacity, with 42 dogs needing a new home.

The shelter had no adoption appointments last Saturday, which is not typical for the weekends, Shelter Divisions Manager Austin Hicks said. When Hicks got to work on Monday, they had 42 four-legged friends at the adoption facility. Usually the shelter houses about 29 dogs at a time.

"Being a community, county-run facility, we can't turn away stray dogs," Hicks said. "So when animal control gets dogs, they bring them here and we have to take them."

Dogs at the shelter range in all breeds and ages, with a puppy as young as five months all the way up to senior dogs. They are spayed and neutered by an in-house veterinarian.

Adoption fees are being waived right now, Hicks said. If someone adopts, they still have to pay a $45 county license fee.

"We're waiving the normal adoption fees to try and help move some of these dogs out of here and get them into a good home," he said.

Hicks explained it's hard to say what exactly is causing the influx of dogs, but one of the big things the shelter has seen over the last year is limited housing options in the county causing dogs to be surrendered. A lot of the time people want to keep their pets, but many leases bar pets from living in apartments.

Hicks encouraged community members to get the word out about the shelter's dogs to people who might be looking to adopt. He said while the facility takes good care of its animals, dogs need to get into permanent, loving homes.

"I think everyone needs a dog," Hicks said.

The shelter's website is up-to-date with dogs in need of homes (cats are available, too). Call 406-752-1310 to make an adoption appointment.