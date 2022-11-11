Flathead authorities ID Bigfork homicide victims

The names of two people who died in Bigfork a few weeks ago were released on Friday.

Tricia DeMotts, 62, and Stanley Grotberg, 65, both from Bigfork, were found dead in their home on Oct. 28, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the two dead.

Investigations determined both victims were shot. Officials submitted evidence for processing and information was sent to the Flathead County Attorney's Office for review, the sheriff's office reported.