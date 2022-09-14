Flathead Avy Center gets weather station deep in Whitefish Range

The Flathead Avalanche Center will be armed with additional crucial data this winter from the heart of the group's largest forecast zone.

The weather and snowpack data, critical to analyzing snowpack conditions and assessing avalanche problems and likelihood, will come from a newly installed weather station perched at 7,228 feet elevation on Link Mountain, just above Red Meadow Lake Campground and about 26.5 miles northwest of Whitefish. The station is in the center of the Flathead Avalanche Center's Whitefish Range zone, the largest of three zones in the center's forecast area, in an area that previously did not have a weather station. The center also has forecast zones for the Swan Range and Flathead Range/Glacier National Park.

The new weather station was the result of a $25,000 fundraising effort by the nonprofit Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center. The station was placed atop Link Mountain by a national forest helitack crew. The nonprofit previously raised funds to install weather stations on Mount Aneas in 2019 and on Tunnel Ridge in 2020.

"The Whitefish zone is the largest of our three forecast zones and the upper Whitefish River is becoming increasingly popular with a variety of users,” Flathead Avalanche Center Director Blase Reardon said in a statement Tuesday. “It's difficult to access and there's very limited sources for weather data. This station provides data that will help us issue more accurate forecasts and real-time data to help users safely plan their trips.”

Data from weather stations is vital to assessing avalanche conditions that can change by the hour, as layers within the snowpack transform, sometimes rapidly and deep beneath the snow surface, and winds transport snow based on subtleties in topography. Air and snow temperature, nightly temperature swings, snow depth, new snowfall, wind direction and speed, and other conditions tracked by weather stations — coupled with in-the-field snowpack analysis — can help avalanche forecasters better understand how the snowpack in an area developed, how it's changing and where problematic weak layers within the snowpack may develop. Taken together, the information allows an avalanche center to issue forecasts that advise backcountry travelers on what type of avalanche problem they're likely to encounter on a given day, where they're most likely to encounter it, and how likely they are to trigger a slide. Backcountry travelers themselves can access information from the station on the center's website.

The Whitefish Range zone "has a history of avalanche fatalities and has a level of high use from both motorized and non-motorized recreators," the Flathead National Forest stated in a news release about the station.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is a partnership between the forest and a separate nonprofit, Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center. Flathead National Forest staffs the center, which includes multiple full-time seasonal forecasters and a director, and supports the center's equipment, infrastructure and office space needs. The nonprofit raises funds for additional capabilities and projects, as well as education and outreach. The arrangement is commonplace for avalanche centers around the West.