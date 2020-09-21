 Skip to main content
Flathead Co. Sheriff IDs fatal crash victim
Flathead Co. Sheriff IDs fatal crash victim

Emergency ambulance crash

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash Friday night as Brittany Roth. She was 20 years old. 

The crash was reported to Montana Highway Patrol at about 7 p.m. Friday from the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Farm to Market Road, just west of Whitefish.

Roth's small passenger car was heading northbound on Farm to Market Road on Friday and was T-boned by a second vehicle headed southbound when she pulled out onto Highway 93, according to MHP Sgt. James Schneider. After the initial crash, the second vehicle was turned into the oncoming traffic lane on Highway 93 and was struck by a third vehicle, a pickup pulling a camper trailer, Schneider said. 

At least two passengers from the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital, Schneider said. 

It's so far unclear if drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor, Schneider said. Montana Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

