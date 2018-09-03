A 108-foot-high cell phone tower just outside Glacier National Park awaits approval by Flathead County authorities.
New Jersey-based Clearview Tower Company is applying for a conditional use permit to build the tower on leased private land about a half-mile southeast of the Flathead River’s Middle Fork, which marks Glacier’s boundary. Clearview already holds a permit for a 60-foot tower, but one of its employees, Bill Ray, explained that carriers would find this taller one more usable.
Cell phone service is spotty in Glacier Country, and Ray said the new tower would boost access. In an email, he wrote that, while the amount of coverage specific carriers might provide is uncertain, “we know the goal is to improve quality coverage and service to the West Glacier, Apgar area and surrounding areas, including improved service up and down Highway 2.”
In recent years, National Parks have seen intense debate over proposals to expand cell phone coverage. Even before the Flathead County Board of Adjustment decides whether to grant the permit, this tower has both supporters and opponents.
Cathi Beers, co-owner of the nearby Great Northern Resort, is among the latter. “This tower will directly impact business to Glacier Park Weddings at the Great Northern Resort,” she wrote in a letter provided by the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Department. Beers included a map showing that, during a ceremony, guests would face the tower’s location.
“This will be a tremendous eyesore not only for couples getting married, but to others … heading toward the park,” Beers predicted.
The permit application says that a balloon test had indicated that “the tower would be visible from locations along Highway 2 and Belton Stage Road, although the visibility varies depending on trees in the foreground and the height of the horizon.” It says that the tower would be concealed within a tree-like “monopine” structure.
Even so, Flathead County Planner Rachel Ezell said the Planning and Zoning Department had received about 11 letters opposing the tower by Wednesday afternoon, compared to two in support. The Daily Inter Lake reported that last year, Flathead County rejected a proposed 150-foot tower at the same site, and that the Middle Canyon Land Use Advisory Committee has recommended that the permit be denied.
However, the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office’s report on the application concluded that the request “is generally supported by the review criteria” and its own research. It also says that T-Mobile and Velocity LTE have shown an interest in the tower.
Not all of the commenters oppose the venture. Sperry Chalet coordinator Kevin Warrington told the Department in an email that, “as a business person operating in and around Glacier National park and the West Glacier area, one of my main points of frustration is lack of cellular coverage.” He predicted that improved coverage could ease business and improve safety.
Supporters of better cell coverage in National Parks often cast better communication as a safety necessity in an age of record-breaking visitation.
“There are more and more visitors to all our parks and by allowing one tower, where needed, if it saves one life it seems a worthy cause,” Warrington wrote.
Discussing their harrowing experiences with the Howe Ridge fire, several homeowners around Lake McDonald mentioned the upper lake’s lack of cell phone and Internet service.
The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing and likely make a decision on the proposal at its Sept. 4 meeting. It will take place at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the county’s South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell. The permit application documents can be viewed at https://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/boardofadjustment.php.