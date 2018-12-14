The Flathead County Commissioners nixed an unpopular proposal Thursday to allow billboards on its scenic corridors.
This designation applies along several of the county’s main roadways, including U.S. 93 and U.S. 2. County zoning regulations currently protect these stretches from cell phone towers and “off-premise signs,” defined as “advertising signs, billboards and painted bulletin signs” more than eight inches high or 36 inches long, or on a signpost taller than twelve feet.
A proposed rule change would have allowed cell towers and larger signs within the purview of the county’s normal regulations.
Part of a larger revision to the county’s zoning laws, it said that this modification aimed to “more accurately reflect that the sole purpose of the Scenic Corridor is to regulate billboards and to clearly state that if a property only includes the Scenic Corridor designation, no other land use regulations apply.”
Mark Mussman, director of the county’s Planning and Zoning Office, explained that the zoning change aimed to ensure the county’s compliance with a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down some local restrictions on signage.
But after the county received 164 public comments on these and other proposed zoning changes, Mussman acknowledged that “perhaps we produced some unintended consequences with changes to the scenic corridor, and I would propose that the commissioners eliminate those changes and we just retain the language currently written that specifically prohibits off-premise signs.”
The commissioners agreed, but said the matter may be revisited later. Mussman says that probably won’t happen until late January. Randy Brodehl is poised to replace Commissioner Gary Krueger next month.