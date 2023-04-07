The North Fork Road in Flathead County is a drive where the mesmerizing views are only outnumbered by the amount of potholes. That could change with Flathead County’s intention to pave a portion of the corridor from Columbia Falls to Polebridge and the Canadian border.

Last month, Flathead County applied to the Federal Lands Access Program through the Federal Highway Administration. The application seeks $5.7 million in federal funding to support a National Environmental Policy Act study of the road. About $19 million is allocated for all of Montana through that program.

Based on the NEPA determination, a new surface for the corridor could be coming in the next few years, and the most expensive option possible would be paving.

The subject portion of the road stretches from the end of the pavement north of Columbia Falls to the Camas Road Entrance to Glacier National Park; a little over 10 miles.

“You’re going to need to take a bite of the apple one at a time,” said Flathead County Public Works Director Dave Prunty, referring to the segmented approach to improving the treacherous road.

Prunty explained the NEPA process — which could take a few years — will ultimately determine if any improvements go into place on the North Fork Road. But he said it’s “highly likely” the county will try to pave the subject section.

“Paving is an option but until you get through NEPA you don’t know,” he said. “This is all totally contingent on getting funding.”

NEPA is an environmental review that takes flora, fauna, air quality and other factors into account.

Four partners supported the county on its FLAP application: Glacier National Park, Customs and Border Patrol, the Flathead National Forest and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Prunty noted Glacier representatives supported the NEPA study, but didn’t express an endorsement of paving.

“I don’t know how that’s going to wash out,” he said.

Others with trepidation about the project — as well as outright disapproval — include many members of the public. Prunty noted Glacier National Park and its access points have worldwide significance, so he expects ample public input on the project.

“The spectrum (of responses) will be wide,” Prunty predicted. He said he has already heard from members of the public who are passionately in favor and vehemently opposed to the potential paving. Some North Fork Road residents have resisted past paving efforts as a way to discourage traffic, while others have privately teamed up to pave small segments to reduce dust.

“We are very interested, through the NEPA process, in letting people get their voices out there,” he said.

Flathead County also submitted a smaller FLAP application for a small spot north of Polebridge, where wetlands, bedrock and the North Fork Road have interacted to cause part of the road to slide into the Flathead River.