Flathead County officials investigating horse cruelty case

Flathead County officials are investigating reports of animal cruelty involving several horses.

On Sept. 19, Flathead County Animal Control was dispatched to a residence in the Columbia Falls area, a Thursday news release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. Initial observations from responding animal wardens indicated five horses were not being fed adequately.

Further information gathered pointed to there likely being more horses belonging to the same owners living at other addresses around Flathead County. Authorities located 17 horses in total, all in very poor condition. One horse may have died prior to the report, the release said.

Sheriff’s Office detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the pastures. They seized 17 horses who were experiencing various stages of starvation and other health issues.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and is currently being reviewed by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office for charges of aggravated animal cruelty, the release said.

The horses are currently in the care of Flathead County Animal Control. Donations are being accepted for items to help, such as horse blankets, grass hay or light alfalfa grass hay, senior feed and alfalfa pellets.

If you are able to donate, email horses@flathead.mt.gov with details about your donation.

