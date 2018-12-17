After eight years as Flathead County Sheriff, Chuck Curry is stepping down.
The two-term sheriff decided early this year not to run again. Flathead County Sheriff's Office Patrol Commander Brian Heino defeated three other candidates in June to win the Republican nomination and was elected to the post in November. New Year's Eve will be Curry's last day as sheriff.
Reflecting on his tenure, Curry said, "I would hope that we’ve run a publicly responsible department, that we’ve run an honest agency that is responsive to the community's needs."
Curry predicts that Flathead County's need for a new jail, and increasing demands for law enforcement, will remain issues for his successor and the Office's roughly 120 employees.
"It's always a struggle," he said, "especially in areas like this where our call volume increases dramatically for a certain period of the year. While we may be adequately staffed in the winter, we’re certainly never adequately staffed in the month of August," he said.
Despite these challenges, he's confident that "the office is in good hands and I’m sure Brian will do a fine job."
Curry said he plans to remain involved with search-and-rescue, dive rescue and the Two Bear Air rescue helicopter service. While his post-sheriff career isn't fully determined yet, Curry made clear that "I’m certainly not going to sit around. That’s not my style."