Flathead County Sheriff IDs man shot by Kalispell police officer

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Monday released the name of the man shot and killed by a Kalispell police officer.

The man was 41-year-old Isaiah Strong of Kalispell, according to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. The officer who shot him was Kalispell Police Officer Brady Gray.

The sheriff’s office also released a more detailed account of what led to the shooting Friday. Kalispell Police responded to a report of multiple vehicles being hit by what was described as a red SUV. Police found the empty vehicle at a gas station near U.S. Highway 93 and Cemetery Road in Kalispell.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A short time later, a Kalispell Police Officer requested additional units followed by a report over the radio of shots fired,” according to the release.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into what happened. Detectives with the sheriff’s office believe Strong assaulted Gray while the two were in the gas station after Strong came out of the bathroom. He swung a large wood object and hit the officer, according to the release.