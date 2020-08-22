Flathead family, officials eye new 106-acre state park

SOMERS — Roughly 89 percent of the shoreline of Flathead Lake, excluding islands, is in private ownership and off-limits to people without lakefront property. There are less than 20 public access points for the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River, which has 185 miles of shoreline. With surging public use for boating, fishing, swimming and picnicking, thousands of visitors are funneled to just a few beaches while much of the rest of the lake has “No Trespassing” signs posted.
But now, thanks to the generosity of a longtime local family, a huge new waterfront state park could be possible.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to acquire 106 acres of currently private land to the east of the town of Somers, on the northern shore, in an effort to promote conservation and public access.
Dillon Tabish, a regional information and education program manager for FWP’s Region 1, calls it a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
"This property has been identified as a significant undeveloped portion of the north shore of Flathead Lake and would complement habitat protections already in place along the lakeshore,” he said. "This project is a rare chance to provide more public access to Flathead Lake."
The site would be "suitable for a variety of recreational offerings and amenities, such as trails, hand-launch boat access, benches, picnic tables, restrooms, waterfowl viewing, educational vignettes and more," according to Tabish.
The land is owned by the Sliter family, which owns Sliters building supply and lumber store in Somers. It includes marshy flat areas, forested hillsides and beaches.
"For decades, our family has been working towards a vision of formal public access at Somers Beach,” explained Andrew Sliter. "This beautiful place on Flathead Lake has been enjoyed by residents and visitors for generations. We couldn’t be more excited about the collaboration with FWP and Montana State Parks on this proposal.”
It’s clear he and his sister, Andrea Sliter Goudge, both fourth-generation Montanans, have a deep affection for the property. On a recent tour with the Missoulian, they spoke in reverent tones about how when the lake is low in the spring, an immense sandy beach opens up with views of snowcapped peaks. It’s a place that many people have used for decades, some not knowing they were technically trespassing.
“It’s hard to tell people no when they ask,” Andrew Sliter said. “Obviously, there’s tremendous demand from a seasonal basis. It’s a great spot to bring a family and picnic."
With much of the rest of the lake covered in houses, 229 bird species are known to use the north shore of the lake for migration and nesting purposes, according to Laura Katzman, a land protection specialist with the nonprofit Flathead Land Trust. She said her organization has been working with the Sliter family for a decade on the project.
Paul Travis, the executive director of the Flathead Land Trust, said the acreage of the land declines to about 55 acres when the lake is at full pool, but it’s amazing year-round.
“If you had come out in April you would see 500 people on that beach,” he said. “To me that’s unsustainable. We need better and more management for that site. You don’t find hardly any pieces of this size without any development on them that potentially aren’t going to be for sale in the future. The ability to conserve it and put it in the public’s hands, that’s a rare opportunity.”
Travis said it’s close enough to Somers to allow people to access it easily.
“There are folks that don’t want to see that piece sold off to a developer,” he said. “It could certainly be subdivided and developed with homes, which would be the worst-case scenario for birds and the Flathead.”
Andrew Sliter said he and his family don’t want that to happen either.
“I think the community of Somers, for sure, and the historical use kind of pulls at our heartstrings a little bit,” Andrew Sliter said. “While being actively engaged in the lumber and building materials supply business, we value Montana for its special places like everybody else does. And in our minds, this is a pretty special place."
He said it makes sense to him and his family to allow a public agency to maintain it and allow access.
"Reserving this for public access, both from a historic standpoint and a personal standpoint, from Andrea and myself to our other shareholders, we love the idea of partnering with someone like FWP, State Parks, someone that can actively manage a little park better than a little lumberyard can.”
Andrea Sliter Goudge said her grandparents, Everit L. Sliter and Grata Sliter, founded the People’s Mercantile in the 1930s in Somers. Eventually, the Montana Power Company started parting with land around the lake.
“My grandmother thought this was an opportunity to protect some of the property where we have our family home and our operations in Somers,” she said. “And so she was really the mastermind behind purchasing most of the property that we hold now.”
The family also acquired other pieces from Burlington Northern Railroad Company. They are hoping to install a unique gravel shoreline on portions to impede erosion caused by the dam on the lake.
The real estate market has been hot in the Flathead Valley for quite some time, and developers almost assuredly would be licking their chops to keep the shoreline as private property for someone else.
“We’ve been approached with a lot of visions for this site, and for decades our family’s intention has been to preserve this site for public access,” Andrea Sliter Goudge said. “Getting consensus from all of our family members has not been an easy process. There are a lot of stakeholders. So to be able to get consensus among our family that this is the right thing to do, and they are all shouldering behind it, has been an important journey for all of us."
The family has worked with the nonprofit Flathead Land Trust and FWP to get to the point where the Montana State Parks Board has voted to move forward with the project. Essentially, FWP would purchase the land using a pending Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and required matches from Parks Earned Revenue or General License Fund money. An appraisal will be completed in September of 2020, but an initial appraisal valued the land at about $2.8 million. First, though, FWP is seeking public input on the proposal and the deadline is Sept. 12.
"The exact nature and location of amenities and hours of operation have not yet been determined,” Tabish noted. "Extensive scoping and public comment will determine the future development of the park through a separate assessment. As a result, FWP has not determined whether the site would include an overnight component or provide day-use only. FWP recognizes site management and staffing of the site will be crucial to addressing initial concerns about the proposed park."
Katzman, the land protection specialist with the Flathead Land Trust, is excited about the possibilities for recreation and wildlife habitat on the north shore of the Flathead. But, she said, it’s important to note that the Sliter family is making that happen for future generations.
"It’s really nice of them to be patient and stick with this vision,” she said. “The family is very important to the whole Flathead Valley, not only hardware stores but they’ve got a park in Bigfork and are important to the history of the valley. They’re very generous and giving."
