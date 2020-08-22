Flathead family, officials eye new 106-acre state park

He said it makes sense to him and his family to allow a public agency to maintain it and allow access.

"Reserving this for public access, both from a historic standpoint and a personal standpoint, from Andrea and myself to our other shareholders, we love the idea of partnering with someone like FWP, State Parks, someone that can actively manage a little park better than a little lumberyard can.”

Andrea Sliter Goudge said her grandparents, Everit L. Sliter and Grata Sliter, founded the People’s Mercantile in the 1930s in Somers. Eventually, the Montana Power Company started parting with land around the lake.

“My grandmother thought this was an opportunity to protect some of the property where we have our family home and our operations in Somers,” she said. “And so she was really the mastermind behind purchasing most of the property that we hold now.”

The family also acquired other pieces from Burlington Northern Railroad Company. They are hoping to install a unique gravel shoreline on portions to impede erosion caused by the dam on the lake.

The real estate market has been hot in the Flathead Valley for quite some time, and developers almost assuredly would be licking their chops to keep the shoreline as private property for someone else.