Flathead Forest reviews busy year

From installing a new supervisor to absorbing an avalanche of pandemic-driven visitor activity, the Flathead National Forest weathered a remarkable amount of change in 2020.
“It was mostly just trying to find our path through all the unknowns and still provide service to the public,” said Flathead Supervisor Kurt Steele, who replaced Chip Weber after Weber’s retirement at the end of 2019. “For all the other things we did, given the current pandemic, our employees really stepped up.”
As lockdowns, business restrictions and stay-at-home orders made city life unrecognizable last year, many people sought refreshment in the woods. And a remarkable number of them came to the Flathead National Forest, which borders Glacier National Park, overlays Flathead Lake and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and numerous other isolates get-aways. Rental occupancy on the national forest’s 16 cabins and lookouts averaged 89 percent occupancy over the year, while dispersed camping and trail use boomed.
Because of concerns over virus infection, Forest Service cleaning crews increased their tempo for cleaning toilets, campground sites and other facilities. They also saw increased demand for guidance on food storage in the backcountry, bear safety and access rules to remote areas. And, unfortunately, they reported a significant increase in graffiti, vandalism and trash dumping.
Trail crews reported maintenance on 993 of the Flathead’s 2,260 miles of trail for hiking, horseback riding, bicycling and motorized use. River rangers logged 850 river miles of patrol activity, an increase of 30 percent over 2019. A comprehensive Three Forks of the Flathead management plan should be finished in 2021.
On its industrial side, the Flathead Forest released a draft of the controversial Mid-Swan Landscape Restoration and Wildland Urban Interface Project in August, and reported activity on the Hellroaring Basin/Big Mountain project, Crystal-Cedar project near Columbia Falls, Salish-Good project near Whitefish, Stovepipe project in the northwest Flathead Valley, Bug Creek project in the Crane Mountain area, Lake Five project near West Glacier, March Madness Salvage project near Swan Lake and Frozen Moose project in the North Fork.
Commercial logging on the Flathead produced 47.3 million board feet of timber on 3,679 acres, which sold for $5.7 million. Pre-commercial thinning took place on about 250 acres.
Its Bigfork Tree Improvement Area seed orchard produced 346 bushels of Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir cones for replanting efforts on 1,295 acres.
National Forest crews maintained 476 miles of forest roads and built 7 miles of new road in 2020. They repaired 45 damaged gates and berms on closed or seasonal roads, and inventoried another 300 miles of closed roads for use conditions and damage to streams or habitat.
While many other parts of the country endured massive wildfires, the Flathead National Forest got through relatively unscathed. Observers spotted 20 human-caused fires and 18 lightning-caused fires burning less than 6,000 total acres. Meanwhile, Flathead firefighters got deployed to fires in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and other parts of the country.
Steele said one unfortunate result of the virus pandemic was the cancellation of the Flathead Forest’s five-year visitor use survey, which was scheduled to take place in 2020. The survey gauges interest in the forest’s various recreation offerings and programs, which then guides where to boost or change service.
“We know it was a heavy-use year for folks out there,” Steele said. “A lot of the folks we heard from went to their favorite spot and it might have been taken due to increased use. But we didn’t get to ask questions like normal due to COVID responses, and we missed the survey opportunity. Still, we felt last year went extremely well. If we see that same use continue, we’ll have to look at what the new norm is.”