Flathead Forest reviews busy year

While many other parts of the country endured massive wildfires, the Flathead National Forest got through relatively unscathed. Observers spotted 20 human-caused fires and 18 lightning-caused fires burning less than 6,000 total acres. Meanwhile, Flathead firefighters got deployed to fires in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and other parts of the country.

Steele said one unfortunate result of the virus pandemic was the cancellation of the Flathead Forest’s five-year visitor use survey, which was scheduled to take place in 2020. The survey gauges interest in the forest’s various recreation offerings and programs, which then guides where to boost or change service.

“We know it was a heavy-use year for folks out there,” Steele said. “A lot of the folks we heard from went to their favorite spot and it might have been taken due to increased use. But we didn’t get to ask questions like normal due to COVID responses, and we missed the survey opportunity. Still, we felt last year went extremely well. If we see that same use continue, we’ll have to look at what the new norm is.”