Flathead Forest reviews snowmobile access rules

Winter travel access and prohibitions in several Flathead National Forest recommended wilderness areas will get updates stemming from changes in its 2018 forest plan.

The proposed changes could open about 12,000 acres to snowmobile or other motorized use, while closing a roughly equal amount of acreage in other places.

Flathead Forest environmental coordinator Michele Draggoo said the review could take a year to process.

“It’s quite complicated,” Draggoo said. “There will be negotiation with a variety of publics. Where we have more recommended wilderness here, we have to move use elsewhere.”

The 2018 Flathead forest plan sets the ground rules for managing the 2.4-million acre public lands bordering Glacier National Park and extending through much of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. One of its chapters updated maps of places considered as possible additions to federal wilderness. It also categorized places suitable for over-snow recreation and use. Sometimes those areas overlapped, or might be considered for a change of rules.

Draggoo said the review would not be selecting any new recommended wilderness or motorized recreation areas. Instead, it would be looking at where motorized and mechanized use is suitable or not, under the new planning rules.

The Flathead National Forest now has 193,403 acres of recommended wilderness areas, including portions of the Jewel Basin, Swan Front, Alcove/Bunker and Tuchuck/Whale Creek regions. Mixed in there are about 96 miles of trail allowing motorized access and 383 acres of over-snow use.

The review proposes classifying 12,759 acres scattered throughout the national forest as suitable for snowmobiles, sno-bikes and related motorized gear, while declaring unsuitable about 12,234 acres. The changes could also affect mechanized summer use, meaning bicycle access.

That could open about 9,000 acres in the Glacier View Ranger District north of Columbia Falls to winter motorized use, as well as smaller acreages in the Chain Lakes, Moose Peak, Marias Pass and Challenge/Skyland areas.

The unsuitable designations could affect 82 miles of bike trail in the Tuchuk-Whale Creek recommended Wilderness Area northwest of Polebridge, as well as the Jewel Basin, Slipper Bill/Puzzle Creek, Bunker Creek, Swan Front and Linestone-Dean Ridge areas. About 11,600 acres in the Upper Sullivan/Tin Creek areas of the Spotted Bear Ranger District could be closed to motorized access.

In a separate matter, the review will try to untangle some conflicting wording problems in the 2018 plan. Draggoo said some high-priority projects, such as restoration of whitebark pine trees, anticipate using helicopters, chainsaws and other equipment. That can be a problem when restoration work needs to be done in sensitive areas.

“The wilderness rules are strictly written for no motorized or mechanized use, but they did provide some exceptions,” Draggoo said. “We want to clarify those uses.”

For a complete description of proposals, maps, and information on how to comment, please visit the project webpage at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61460. Anyone who does not have any site-specific comments at this time but would like to get updates on the project can send their contact information to comments-northern-flathead@usda.gov.

