Flathead horse abuse suspect pleads not guilty

A California woman pleaded not guilty Thursday in Flathead County District Court to alleged horse abuse and neglect at a residence in the Columbia Falls area.

Cynthia Jean Hamilton, 68, of Norco, California, is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony. The charge carries a maximum of a two years in the Montana Department of Corrections.

An investigation was opened in September and detectives were granted a search warrant, which found 17 horses in very poor condition on the property, including one horse that may have died prior to the initial report.

On Sept. 19, Flathead County officials were called for a report of malnourished horses. When they arrived, they found five horses that were significantly underweight, charging documents said.

Officers made contact with Hamilton, who said she wasn’t able to afford food for the animals. She also disclosed that she had more horses at a separate address in Kalispell. Authorities traveled to the second address and seized 12 more horses.

During medical examinations, some of the horses tested positive for parasites and were determined to have below average body scores, charging documents said.

Hamilton is being represented by Public Defender Liam Gallagher. She remains out of custody. The case is pending trial.

