Flathead Lake cherry grower takes different approach with organic products

Gary Johnson stood in his orchard overlooking Flathead Lake last week and reached up to deftly pick a couple of dark red cherries from a low-hanging branch.
His eyes gazed out to the thin smoky haze hanging over the water as he popped the fruit into his mouth and spit out the seeds.
“We pick our cherries later than most growers, when they're completely ripe,” he explained. “A lot of people don’t realize that most of the cherries they buy were probably picked before they were totally ripe.”
Johnson and his family own The Orchard at Flathead Lake, which was started by his parents Ray and Carol in 1976.
It’s located on a hill overlooking the east shore of the lake near Yellow Bay and is certified organic. There are hundreds of cherry orchards on the east side of the lake, which has a climate conducive to growing the sweet fruit, and tens of thousands of pounds are exported out of Montana every year.
Johnson's operation is quite a bit different than most of the cherry growers on the lake. He makes value-added products by processing his cherries at the Mountain Food Enterprise Center in Ronan and freezing them for use later in the year. That means he needs cherries that are as sweet as possible and he doesn’t mind if they get a little bruised.
When cherries are fully ripe, they’re mushier and harder to pack and transport without damaging them. So, most orchards will pick cherries earlier in the season when they’re firmer and easier to pack. But harvest time for Johnson was late last week, when the cherries were a deep dark crimson hue.
He sells products like cherry chutney, cherry barbecue sauce, cherry jams, apple butter and ice-cream topping, many of which are available at the Good Food Store in Missoula.
"The Good Food Store is actually one of my best customers," he said.
The Western Montana Growers Cooperative also carries his products.
His cherries have also been used as the star ingredient on the famous seasonal Flathead cherry pizza at Biga Pizza in Missoula.
“It’s really cool,” Johnson said. “We’re stoked to be a part of that.”
On Friday, his crew of migrant workers was finishing up the harvest and by Monday he was "pitting" the fruit to remove the seeds.
Hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Latinos, travel to Montana for the cherry harvest every summer. Several organizations, including Ag Worker Health and Services and Rural Employment Opportunities, host a health care clinic and food pantry for the workers. (For more information on the migrant workers and the clinic, watch for a story in Sunday’s Missoulian.)
Johnson is elated that he was able to harvest about 7,000 pounds this year, he said. That's because a cold spell in the spring of 2020 meant that the bees weren’t active enough to pollinate all of his trees, so he only ended up with about 600 pounds last year. That meant that Biga Pizza had to go with another cherry supplier and his other products sold out.
Janice Roberts, the manager at Electric Avenue Gifts in Bigfork, said Johnson’s products are always fast sellers.
“They’re quite hard to keep on the shelves,” she said. “They’re quite popular. A lot of people come in for their cherry barbecue sauce.”
Johnson hopes to plant many more trees in the future. Roughly 2,000 acres of cherry trees on the lake were killed in a sudden freeze in 1989, and his family lost a huge portion of the orchard. Small growers face an uphill battle to make a profit, he said, because there's an economy of scale with larger orchards.
As real estate booms on Flathead Lake and property taxes rise, Johnson said more and more wealthy people will buy orchards and cut them down to the minimum 100 trees to still take advantage of the agricultural property tax break.
"They're not really interested in growing cherries," he said.
He doesn't want to see that happen with his property, and he's hoping his kids will take over the orchard in the future, just like he did.
"There's an old joke that the best way to make a small fortune in the cherry business is to start with a large fortune," he said, grinning. "But we have fun."