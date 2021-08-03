Flathead Lake cherry grower takes different approach with organic products

Gary Johnson stood in his orchard overlooking Flathead Lake last week and reached up to deftly pick a couple of dark red cherries from a low-hanging branch.

His eyes gazed out to the thin smoky haze hanging over the water as he popped the fruit into his mouth and spit out the seeds.

“We pick our cherries later than most growers, when they're completely ripe,” he explained. “A lot of people don’t realize that most of the cherries they buy were probably picked before they were totally ripe.”

Johnson and his family own The Orchard at Flathead Lake, which was started by his parents Ray and Carol in 1976.

It’s located on a hill overlooking the east shore of the lake near Yellow Bay and is certified organic. There are hundreds of cherry orchards on the east side of the lake, which has a climate conducive to growing the sweet fruit, and tens of thousands of pounds are exported out of Montana every year.

Johnson's operation is quite a bit different than most of the cherry growers on the lake. He makes value-added products by processing his cherries at the Mountain Food Enterprise Center in Ronan and freezing them for use later in the year. That means he needs cherries that are as sweet as possible and he doesn’t mind if they get a little bruised.