Flathead Lake island listed for $72 million

Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The 348-acre property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing.

The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.

Robert M. Lee — an automobile and antique arms collector, explorer, author and conservationist — purchased the property in the 1980s with his wife, Anne. The Lees partially completed construction on the island before relocating to Lake Tahoe. Lee passed away in 2016.

The main home on the property, while unfinished, “has a magnitude of presence reminiscent of Versailles,” the listing states. The sprawling residence is made of concrete and limestone from Gardiner.

“From the ground up, every component of construction was employed with the idea that it should last over a thousand years,” explains a brochure provided by the listing agent, Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall Partners, LLP.

The Villa, as the main building is known, was designed in a 16th century French architectural style. It was originally built to have three to four bedrooms and nine bathrooms, but the unfinished interior leaves the final design up to the buyer.

The property brochure says the building could “accommodate many uses ranging from a primary residence to a clubhouse for a luxury boutique resort.”

Cromwell Island also includes a guest house and an underground shooting range that accommodates targets up to a 100-yard distance.

Cromwell Island is located near the west shore of Flathead Lake, south of Dayton and a half mile west of Wild Horse Island.

A 1961 custom-built 60-foot barge is also included in the sale.

Electrical service is provided to the island via a submerged cable.

“There’s absolutely nothing like it on the lake or probably the United States,” said Dalon Pobran, a buyer’s agent familiar with the listing. “…It allows almost countless opportunities for a buyer to come in and do with it what they wish.”

