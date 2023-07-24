Flathead Lake users are perplexed — who’s to blame for the lake's historically low levels?

According to Energy Keepers CEO Brian Lipscomb, the answer is Mother Nature.

“It’s water-related,” Lipscomb said, citing the low amount of energy projected to be generated by the Polson dam this year.

Compared with the 118-megawatt annual average generated over the past five years, Energy Keepers expects to generate only 100 megawatts of power for this year.

If that projection bears out, proponents of the theory that Energy Keepers let out too much water this summer will have a weak leg to stand on.

On Monday, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte requesting a "Disaster Declaration" for Flathead and Lake counties as water levels in Flathead Lake continue to drop. The letter cited impacts to agricultural production, marinas and lake businesses having to close, and lake property owners whose clients can no longer use their docks.

“The water supply is extremely low,” Lipscomb reiterated. June streamflow volumes, along with July and August projections, are setting new record lows for the area, he said. June was at 40% of its average, and July is at 34% now.

Management partners throughout the Flathead back Lipscomb up.

“Flows on area rivers are low for this time of year,” Glacier National Park wrote on Instagram in early July, “after a below-average winter snowpack and a rapid spring snowmelt this season.”

The GNP post went on to say the Middle Fork of the Flathead peaked about a month ahead of schedule this year, based on 83 years of measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey. As of July 21, the river was running at just 984 cfs, down below the 2015 all-time low of 1,010 cfs.

“The undammed Middle and North Forks, along with the dammed South Fork, all impact Flathead Lake downstream, which is at historically low levels,” concluded the GNP post.

In nearby Kalispell, Stage 1 water restrictions went into effect July 5, encouraging residents to voluntarily conserve water. The City Parks Department also reduced the duration at which they irrigate parks by 25%.

If Kalispell reaches Stage 2 restrictions, residents would only be allowed to irrigate on certain days and times based on address. Construction projects and parks irrigation would also be limited.

Under Stage 3, all outdoor and construction water use would be prohibited, and parks would no longer be watered.

And whatever the reason for the decreased lake levels, the financial impact threatens to take a toll on lakeshore real estate. David Fetveit is a Flathead real estate agent who monitors Flathead Lake property data, and he said the low lake levels this summer have been a shock.

“We’ve never seen it like this since the dam came in,” he said.

People who are on the fence about properties on Flathead Lake might look elsewhere or sell their homes, since the inability to use their docks undercuts the purpose of buying lakeshore property.

“If this is a recurring thing,” Fetveit warned, “there will definitely be a significant negative impact.”

But Fetveit wasn’t sure one drastic summer would have a major domino effect. The true impact, he said, is yet to be seen.

“Is it here yet?” he wondered.