Flathead Lake will soon have a new state park near Somers

A new state park is set to be established along Flathead Lake using funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced $1.3 million in federal funding had been secured for the project.
As part of the agreement, the federal funding has to be matched by the state.
The new park at Somers Beach will span approximately 106 acres. The sale is expected to go through by early October followed by a 30-day public comment period regarding proposed infrastructure at the site, said Dillon Tabish, a regional information and education program manager for Fish Wildlife and Park’s Region 1.
“Folks come to western Montana from all across the world to enjoy our unique landscapes, and this is great news for our economy and for everyone who cares about our public lands,” Sen. Tester said in a statement. “I am proud to have helped secure this funding, and I look forward to continuing our work to ensure these lands — and the outdoor recreation economy that depends on them — will remain open to the public for generations to come.”
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also expressed his support for the park acquisition on Wednesday.
"This is great news and all thanks to the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act," he said. "Now, more Montanans and visitors will be able to enjoy Flathead Lake and Montana’s natural beauty.”
Only around 11% of the shoreline around Flathead Lake is accessible to the public and there are less than 20 public access points to the water body itself, according to FWP. The area that will eventually be a state park is currently owned by the Sliter family.
In August of 2020, Andrew Sliter, a member of the family, told the Missoulian, "For decades, our family has been working towards a vision of formal public access at Somers Beach."
The state had to match federal funds 50-50, which had to be approved by the Legislature. The Montana Legislature's approval of the state's agreement to match federal funds helped move the project forward, and Flathead Land Trust also was able to do some private fundraising, Tabish said.
The state's Parks and Recreation Board and Land Board also had to sign off on the purchase.
"It was a really cool, collaborative effort. The local community, local county commissioners, local lawmakers — they really helped spearhead this," Tabish said. "We're just really excited to see it come to fruition."
Once the property has officially changed hands, the FWP will release an environmental assessment of the area and establish what basic amenities for the site might be needed, Tabish said.
There will be a public process to help shape what the park looks like and offers, he said. Construction on any amenities will likely take place next summer.
"Right now, there's not anything there. It's an undeveloped private property," Tabish said. "And we don't want to create conflict for the neighbors with the obvious interest that the public's going to have in wanting to use this site."
The 2.17-acre Westside Park in Missoula will also receive $472,000 in federal funds, according to Sen. Tester's release. They will be used to upgrade a playground, multi-use sports court and add new paved paths as well as better irrigation, a Missoula grant application said.
There has also been a private fundraising campaign for that project, which will likely have a total cost north of $2 million. Lowell Elementary school is adjacent to the park.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com