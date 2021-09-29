Flathead Lake will soon have a new state park near Somers

Only around 11% of the shoreline around Flathead Lake is accessible to the public and there are less than 20 public access points to the water body itself, according to FWP. The area that will eventually be a state park is currently owned by the Sliter family.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In August of 2020, Andrew Sliter, a member of the family, told the Missoulian, "For decades, our family has been working towards a vision of formal public access at Somers Beach."

The state had to match federal funds 50-50, which had to be approved by the Legislature. The Montana Legislature's approval of the state's agreement to match federal funds helped move the project forward, and Flathead Land Trust also was able to do some private fundraising, Tabish said.

The state's Parks and Recreation Board and Land Board also had to sign off on the purchase.

"It was a really cool, collaborative effort. The local community, local county commissioners, local lawmakers — they really helped spearhead this," Tabish said. "We're just really excited to see it come to fruition."

Once the property has officially changed hands, the FWP will release an environmental assessment of the area and establish what basic amenities for the site might be needed, Tabish said.