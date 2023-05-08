The Lolo and Flathead national forests will receive more than $2 million to create wildfire fuel breaks in areas the federal government has identified as "high-risk firesheds."

Fuel breaks, also known as firebreaks, are gaps cut through vegetation with the intention of slowing a wildfire's progress and giving firefighters room and time to work. Fuel breaks can also facilitate prescribed burns that further remove vegetation from the landscape. The breaks are often created by buffering existing vegetation breaks, such a roads, by removing additional vegetation. Ridges and changes in vegetation are also used as fuel breaks. The funding for the two U.S. Forest Service Northern Region forests flows from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an announcement Thursday from the Northern Region, also known as Region 1.

The more than $2 million the Northern Region received will go toward three projects across the Lolo and Flathead national forests, according to spokeswoman Marna Daley: the Frozen Moose and Flathead Area projects on the Flathead, and the Thompson River Project on the Lolo. The Frozen Moose Project, approved in April 2021, entails 4,070 acres of thinning, 3,180 acres of commercial logging, and prescribed burning along the North Fork Flathead River from north of Polebridge to the U.S.-Canada border. Much of the work was proposed alongside existing roads, according to maps of the project. The Flathead Area Project and the Thompson River Project did not appear on Forest Service lists of current and past projects on Monday.

The three projects, the Forest Service stated, align with the federal government's Wildfire Crisis Strategy and the Montana Forest Action Plan. Those fuel breaks, according to the agency, can help protect communities and their infrastructure, including drinking water sources. The agency said the work will also boost local economies through the logging involved in creating the breaks.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack stated in the announcement that, "For nearly a decade, scientists at the USDA Forest Service and risk management experts have tested and refined building these defensible spaces before a wildfire starts. With climate change fueling the wildfire crisis, we are investing in this work on an even larger scale as one of the many actions we are taking to protect the people and communities we serve."