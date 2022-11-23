Flathead National Forest rejects Holland Lake Lodge proposal

The Flathead National Forest has rejected a controversial proposal from a Utah-based ski corporation to significantly expand Holland Lake Lodge.

Forest Public Information Officer Tammi MacKenzi told the Missoulian Wednesday that the agency informed Holland Lake Lodge Inc. in a letter "that we will be ceasing evaluation on the master development plan and proposal for expansion." The letter is not public, but MacKenzie said the letter explained that the justification for the denial was "due to anomalies in the submission ... including inaccuracies in the master development and proposed (development)."

MacKenzie said that forest sent the letter to Holland Lake Lodge Inc. — a joint venture between two executives of Park City-based POWDR and the lodge's former sole owner Christian Wohlfeil — on Monday evening. MacKenzie later confirmed with POWDR Vice President of Communications Stacey Hutchinson, who represents the lodge, that POWDR had received the letter.

The rejection of the company's proposal to expand the lodge means that, for now, the proposal is dead. POWDR could submit another proposal.

"However, that will have to go through the whole process again," MacKenzie said. "It's kind of a reset."

The joint venture between POWDR and Wohlfeil had proposed 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley. As proposed, the expansion would increase the size of the lodge's special-use permit from 10.53 acres to about 15 acres. The special-use permit allows the privately owned Holland Lake Lodge Inc. to operate as a private business on the public Flathead National Forest. Such arrangements are common, including widespread use for ski areas and similar guest lodges in Montana and across the West.

