Flathead officials ID remains from 2003

Flathead officials have identified the remains of a man found in the Marion area in October 2003.

The remains belong to Steven Edward Gooch of Washington state, according to a Monday news release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. They were found in the Redgate Road area in Marion on Oct. 26, 2003.

The sheriff's office has been working on this case for about three years alongside the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit whose volunteers work with law enforcement to provide investigative genetic genealogy to solve cases involving unidentified remains.

Last month, the nonprofit made contact with several people who they thought could be a relative of the deceased. One person said their son had left the area of Bothell, Washington, in 1995 and his family had not heard from him since that time, the news release said.

The DNA project ran this man's DNA against the unidentified man's remains and confirmed they matched and the man was Gooch. They also used facial reconstruction technology, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

When Gooch's family last heard from him, he was 29 years old. He was believed to be in San Diego and possibly headed to Las Vegas. They reported him missing in 1996 after not hearing from him anymore.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this time, and we hope that this identification will help bring closure to them. We also hope to be able to provide more answers about the last days of Steven Gooch’s life," the news release said.

