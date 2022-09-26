Flathead officials investigating possible animal cruelty case

Flathead officials are investigating a possible animal cruelty case involving someone who allegedly shot a dog claiming it was a wolf in the Flathead National Forest over the weekend.

On Friday, law enforcement was contacted by a person who found about a dozen puppies, a mix of huskies and shepherd-mix dogs, loose in the Doris Creek area. Animal control looked into the situation and determined there were more than 19 possible abandoned dogs, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

Officials located 17 dogs, ranging from a few weeks to several months in age, Heino said. They were taken to a shelter and tested positive for parvovirus and are being evaluated.

During the recovery, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigators got reports of someone allegedly harvesting a wolf in the same area as the abandoned dogs were found. The sheriff is working with FWP on an investigation into possible animal cruelty after determining the dead animal was a domestic dog.

The suspect thought to have shot the dog has been identified and the case is under investigation. Their name was not released.

The sheriff's office is also looking to identify who abandoned the dogs. Heino asked anyone with details about the situation and the dogs that were left to email tips@flathead.mt.gov.