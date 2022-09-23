 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flathead officials respond to Thursday shooting

  • 0

Flathead sheriff's deputies responded to Olney for a reported shooting on Thursday. 

A woman allegedly shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance, a press release from the sheriff's office stated. It didn't specify when the suspected shooting happened.

The man left the scene and went to a neighbor's house and was eventually transported to Logan Health for treatment of his injuries. 

The suspect, Kay Johnson, of Olney, was interviewed with detectives after being evaluated at Logan Health. She was booked into the Flathead jail on a pending charge of assault with a weapon. 

There is no threat to the public at this time. 

Flathead sheriff's detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William opens up over grief for Queen Elizabeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News