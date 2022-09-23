Flathead officials respond to Thursday shooting

Flathead sheriff's deputies responded to Olney for a reported shooting on Thursday.

A woman allegedly shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance, a press release from the sheriff's office stated. It didn't specify when the suspected shooting happened.

The man left the scene and went to a neighbor's house and was eventually transported to Logan Health for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, Kay Johnson, of Olney, was interviewed with detectives after being evaluated at Logan Health. She was booked into the Flathead jail on a pending charge of assault with a weapon.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Flathead sheriff's detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.