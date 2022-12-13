Flathead officials respond to two separate incidents on Monday night

Flathead officials responded to a shooting in Kalispell and, around the same time, a driver who crashed into a Flathead sheriff's deputy on Highway 82 late on Monday evening.

Two men were treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting in Kalispell at 11:41 p.m.

According to the Kalispell Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance involving a weapon on the southwest end of town.

They found two men, both with gunshot wounds. The injured people were transported to Logan Health for wound treatment. Kalispell Police Detective Dan Williams said on Monday he last heard both men were stable. The names of the men were not provided by officials.

Kalispell detectives are investigating the shooting, but said they think it was an isolated incident and that there's no risk to the public.

Also at 11:40 p.m., a Flathead County Sheriff's Office patrol car was hit by a suspected DUI driver. The deputy was working on paperwork for a traffic stop and was seated in his vehicle on Highway 82 in Somers, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

The suspect car, an SUV, was traveling west in a 60 mile per hour highway zone when it reportedly hit the deputy's car. The deputy was brought to Logan Health and treated for minor injuries.

The driver also received medical treatment. Their condition isn't known at this time, the post stated. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.