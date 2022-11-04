Flathead outage hits third day as wind, subzero temps loom

KALISPELL — Widespread power outages across the Flathead extended into a third day Friday with high winds and frigid temperatures expected in coming hours and days.

Sustained winds up to 40 mph with gusts topping 60 mph — forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning — threaten to undo the 48 hours of work so far to restore power to customers across the region. The outages peaked with more than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers without power on Thursday. Widespread outages began midday Wednesday as 6 inches of wet, heavy snow began overburdening trees, sending many down onto power lines. By 4 p.m. Friday, just over 2,000 customers remained without power.

“Everything that we’ve just done is going to be for nothing” if the wind event occurs as forecast, said Clovie Dschaak, a field supervisor with Flathead Electric. On Friday afternoon, Dschaak was supervising a Glacier Electric Co-op crew working to repair downed power lines at the northeast end of Charlotte Avenue north of downtown Kalispell. He said it was his fifth outage repair of the day. Some are “quick and easy,” entailing only branch removal, while others involve time-consuming procedures of repairing and raising fallen cables.

Flathead Electric crews have been working in staggered shifts to provide 24-hour coverage. They have been aided by crews from Glacier Electric, Missoula Electric, Bonneville Power Administration and Ravalli County. Dschaak said he would “maybe go home at midnight, 2 o’clock in the morning, and then go back (to work) at 7 a.m.”

Winds threaten progress

But more outages could be coming as high winds move into the area, threatening to leave residents without power and heat as overnight lows drop to around zero degrees early next week.

“If those outages extend there, then we’ve got concerns for homeowners about frozen pipes,” said Juanita Nelson, the Flathead County emergency management planner.

She said she’s also worried about dangerous misuse of space heaters. Concerns include people tripping over cords, outdoor space heaters being used indoors (risking carbon monoxide poisoning), and space heaters igniting flammable materials inside homes.

Dschaak had concerns for people outside homes: Many people were venturing close to energized downed power lines, and touching branches that were in contact with energized lines.

“Sooner or later the bad one’s going to happen,” he said. “Stay away from it. Let us get there.”

Ed Docter, who owns Montana Tap House in Whitefish, said the restaurant was without power for about 90 minutes during dinner time Wednesday.

“That was all we had, man, we were lucky, so lucky,” he said. “We cook with gas with our pizza oven, and our beer is powered by CO2, so we put lanterns up and stayed open. Nobody in town reopened so we got crushed.”

In downtown Kalispell, near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street, 53-year-old Hans Axelson watched as arborists on the ground and in a bucket truck sliced through what remained of a formerly grand, old tree in his front yard.

“My front yard was piled 6 feet high with branches,” he said of Wednesday’s destruction. “We kept having to pull them out of the street, I couldn’t get into my driveway. It seems like every tree lost 40–60% of its branches in a matter of hours.”

The tree in Axelson’s front yard deposited a large branch on the roof of his two-story house. It lost so many branches that it couldn’t be saved, he lamented. A 50-foot-tall box elder in his backyard split fully in half and knocked out his power Wednesday.

“Because my tree was on the power line,” he said, “they deemed it an emergency situation” and dealt with it quick, reenergizing his house.

“It’s been an expensive day,” he said. “It’s just a big, unexpected, out of-pocket expense.”

A block down Fifth Avenue, Steve Harrison was working to clear downed branches and trees from around a rental home. Harrison, 52, works for a company that manages 156 properties in the area, he said, about 30 of which lost power Wednesday. Most of them had power again Friday, but he had been working almost endlessly for 48 hours clearing trees and branches, “and there’s still a lot yet to go.”

One place still without power Friday was Harrison’s own home nearby, and there was “no sign of when it’s going to be fixed," he said. Harrison, his wife and their dogs moved into their camper in the driveway.

“We have a heater going in the camper, pets in there, generator,” he said. “I know a lot of folks don’t have that luxury.”

The tree-toppling storm is just the latest weather phenomenon to batter the area, he observed: “Not too long ago we had that hail storm. Seems like we just can’t catch a break.”

There are trees down in the yard all around Harrison’s cold, dark house. By Friday afternoon he hadn’t gotten a chance to deal with them yet.

Harrison said he’d seen posts on social media of people in the region, particularly elderly people, who were struggling to find ways to heat or power their homes.

Shelter open

For those who need a warm, dry, safe place to stay, Flathead County and the American Red Cross established a shelter in the 4-H Building at the Flathead County Fairground, located at 2635 N. Meridian Road in Kalispell. The shelter is free, and anyone staying there should bring their own personal items, medications, electronics, toiletries, food and water, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services. Dogs and cats are allowed, and owners must also bring their pet's vaccination records, a kennel, pet food for three days and pet waste bags.

At the shelter on Friday, longtime Red Cross volunteers Jo Ericksen and Barbara Gumbert said that one elderly couple had come in Thursday night seeking a warm place to stay because their home had no power. The couple had trouble getting up off of the cots at the shelter, Gumbert, 74, said, so the Red Cross arranged for them to stay in a hotel.

Ericksen, 73, said that she and other volunteers had the shelter ready within an hour of being contacted by Nelson. It’s often “the poorest of the poor” who need a shelter, but she worried many people in need wouldn’t know about it.

Scott Fairfield, the Red Cross disaster action team coordinator for Lincoln and Sanders counties, lamented that “unfortunately ‘shelter’ has a bad connotation … as a shelter manager, I want people to be comfortable, free, ask any questions, have the most up-to-date information. It’s their second home.”

He encouraged people who may need the shelter to “come on down, even if it’s just for information.” Often, he said, the biggest challenge is “letting the public know that, hey, it’s here. It’s here, we’re open.”

“I hate to hear from those people who said, ‘Well I slept in my car with the heater on,’” he said. For information about the shelter, call 800-272-6668.