Michelle walked for 45 days across seven countries to reach the United States. The Venezuelan woman left her home country seeking safety and found herself in the Kalispell area in August 2022. While she said the cold has been a little hard to adjust to, she’s thrilled to finally live in a secure place. Due to the risk of repercussions in her home country, she withheld her last name.

One of the hardest parts of her long journey, however, has been waiting on the federal government. Michelle is one of the clients who participates with the Flathead Valley Neighbors organization, a group that assists immigrants and refugees seeking shelter.

Valley Neighbors formed in 2021 and has helped numerous immigrant and refugee families resettle in the Flathead Valley. In particular, it has aided a wave of Venezuelan immigrants who arrived in summer 2022. The pressing nature of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela appeared to speed up the process for the migrants who use the federal government’s I-134a form. But since that surge, processing has lagged and many families wait in limbo with no communication about the status of their cases.

“It’s very detrimental to people we’re trying to support in the middle of a humanitarian crisis,” said John Skinner with Valley Neighbors. More than 7 million people left Venezuela in 2022 as the nation's economy collapsed amid increasing government repression.

Valley Neighbors now has clients who have waited for 120 days for their I-134a's to be processed. Sixteen potential newcomers to the community are currently waiting without any updates. It’s a situation that is especially pressing for the individuals escaping dangerous situations by filing to migrate to Montana.

“It’s truly life-and-death for some people,” said Rebecca Miller, another member of the Valley Neighbors group.

Miller and Skinner pointed out other states have seen quicker processing for their I-134a applicants, so they hope Montana representatives can help expedite the process here as well.

The Valley Neighbors group is also hopeful more Montanans can provide assistance to their organization. The I-134a form requires a U.S. resident to file on behalf of a person seeking shelter here. Currently, Valley Neighbors has a waiting list of more than 25 people who are waiting for someone in Montana to file for them.

While Valley Neighbors have successfully relocated several families in the Kalispell vicinity over the years, they are looking to communities like Missoula to help address the dire need for support. Missoulians, Skinner said, can help by filing on behalf of international applicants, and by providing support to those who arrive in Montana. Miller also encouraged Missoulians to contact their state representatives to try to expedite the I-134a process.

“We would be very, very happy to speak with anyone throughout the state or even the country,” said Skinner.

Miller explained Valley Neighbors has undertaken this mission because its membership feels a sense of responsibility to those seeking safety and shelter in Montana.

“It all comes down to any one of us could’ve been born on one side of the border or another and could be facing these harsh circumstances,” she said, calling the plight of the Venezuelans “heartbreaking.”

Despite the challenges, Skinner was optimistic because Valley Neighbors provides a concrete way to make an impact on the situation. While the average Montanan can’t solve all the problems plaguing Venezuela, he noted, an everyday person can make a substantial difference in individual lives by offering their support to the group.

To connect with Valley Neighbors, visit valleyneighborswelcome.org.