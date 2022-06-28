 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flathead River drowning victim identified

A man who died in a Flathead River rafting accident last week has been identified as John Fitch of Kalispell.

Fitch, 43, was with two others in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River last Tuesday when their raft rolled in the rapids below Moccasin Creek. The call came in the late afternoon, Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne Dubois said last week.

Fitch's body was retrieved downstream near the golf course.

The other two occupants of the raft were able to get to shore, Dubois said. All three were wearing personal flotation devices.

