Flathead Rivers Alliance (FRA) announces 2023 River Ambassador and River Recreation/Citizen Scientist volunteer program trainings ahead of float season to enhance river safety, stewardship and citizen science, on the Three Forks of the Flathead River.

FRA is ramping up for the 2023 river season and recruiting 20-30 volunteer team members. In anticipation of another record river user year for the Three Forks of the Flathead River, FRA is expanding its River Ambassador and River Recreation Monitoring/Citizen Scientist volunteer programs. River Ambassador training will be offered April 18 6-8 p.m. and River Recreation/Citizen Scientist training April 27, 6-8 p.m. at Glacier Outdoor Center, in West Glacier. Trainings are conducted in partnership with FRA, Glacier National Park, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and Flathead National Forest. These partners are invested in river users having an enjoyable and safe experience, while ensuring the river system’s outstanding remarkable values are protected.

Usage and visitation have increased over the last decade for the Three Forks of the Flathead where much of the 219-mile federally designated Wild & Scenic river corridor borders Glacier National Park and Flathead National Forest. FRA’s River Ambassador program heads into its third year of educating recreationists at popular river access sites on the three forks with maps and information about rules, ethics and etiquette. Volunteers additionally boost efforts to eliminate preventable river fatalities through roving and permanent life jacket loaner stations on the Middle and North Forks. For those who enjoy floating the river and have a desire to be an active stakeholder while doing so, the River Recreation/Citizen Scientist program trains volunteers to use a data collection app to collect river user, wildlife and invasive species data as they float the river.

Anyone interested in joining Flathead Rivers Alliance’s team and improving stewardship and safety on the Three Forks of the Flathead River contact Sheena Pate at info@flatheadrivers.org or visit flatheadrivers.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and upcoming events.