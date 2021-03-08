Flathead sheriff IDs 3 people who died in Saturday crash

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office identified the three people who died in a two-car crash Saturday.

A mother and daughter from Dayton — Melodi Johnson, 42, and Abigail Johnson, 14, were in the same car and died in the crash. Kevin Hunt, 28, of Kalispell, also died.

Another 14-year-old passenger, who was riding with the Johnsons, was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The Montana Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, believes Hunt was driving north on Montana Highway 35 when his GMC truck crossed the center line and the Dodge Caravan headed in the opposite direction. The truck caught fire and was engulfed.

